The fifth annual Çukurca Photo Safari and Outdoor Sports Festival, which has become a tradition since its inception in 2019, will be held this year on June 27-30.

Organized by southeastern Hakkari province's governorship, the district governor's office and the municipality, supported by the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the festival aims to showcase the cultural and natural richness of Çukurca.

The photo safari aims to preserve and transmit to future generations the history, local life, legendary weddings, traditional values, century-old culinary culture, natural beauty, portraits of local residents, unique flora such as the reverse tulip and outdoor sports of the region.

It seeks to create a visual memory of Çukurca and its surroundings, covering historical sites such as Çukurca stone houses, the town center, villages, the historical aqueduct, churches, Narlı village, Zap River and its gardens, rice and sesame fields, Belat Valley, Kazan Valley, Han Plateau and Üzümlü Border Gate.

The festival will feature various outdoor sports competitions and demonstrations.

This year, for the first time, the Kazan Valley and Han Plateau, known for their natural beauty, are included in the festival.

A highlight of the event will be the mountain bike race starting from Han Plateau at the end of Kazan Valley and ending 45 kilometers (29 miles) away in Çınaraltı, with a total prize pool of TL 160,000 ($4,800) supported by the Turkish Cycling Federation. The competition will include participants from all over Türkiye.

Renowned Russian mountaineers, Roman Abildaev, known as the "Snow Leopard," and Anastasia Kozlova, recipient of the "Steel Angel" award, will also participate in the festival.

Other events during the festival include rafting and canoe races, paragliding displays, off-road and motocross shows, a kite festival, a beach volleyball tournament, a wheelchair skiing race, a rock climbing demonstration, various entertainment activities and concerts.

The festival anticipates around 400 photographers, at least 200 athletes and more than 250 guests, who will be accommodated in school dormitories, local homes, campsites, teacher and police houses, as well as hotels.

This year, the photography competition offers prizes totaling TL 420,000.

The festival not only promotes the district, strategically located at the border's zero point, but also emphasizes the importance of peace and security maintained by our security forces.

Over the years, the festival has gained significant attention and become a valued event, highlighting the restored areas free from terrorism for the first time, such as Kazan Valley, Han Plateau and Belat Valley.

It is expected to receive extensive coverage in national media and attract record participation from nature and sports enthusiasts alike.