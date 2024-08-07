Odunpazarı Modern Müze (OMM) is celebrating its 5th anniversary with the opening of the "Ehlikeyif" ("Bon Vivant") exhibition curated by Idil Tabanca. This unique showcase combines contemporary works and imaginative designs from international artists and designers who push traditional boundaries in painting, sculpture, installation and furniture design.

The exhibition redefines the relationship between form and function and opens a dialogue about nature's role in urban life.

Opening on Sept. 8, "Ehlikeyif" explores how nature can reenter urban spaces through innovative artworks. Featured artists infuse their creations with elements from nature and human qualities, giving functional objects a soulful character. The exhibition includes works from artists such as Ahmet Doğu Ipek, Andrea Branzi, Audrey Large and many others, presenting pieces inspired by nature and the human body.

"Before They’re Gone" by Misha Kahn, plastic and auto paint, 2021. (Photo courtesy of OMM)

The exhibit highlights how natural elements like raw wood, rugged stone and earth are incorporated into contemporary art, blending various aspects of life on land. It also reflects a collective yearning for simplicity amid technological damage, population density, climate change and pandemics. Despite the dominant influence of Bauhaus and its descendants on modern furniture, "Ehlikeyif" presents unusual and playful designs enriched with natural elements.

Cultural artifacts featured in the exhibition serve as windows into human experiences, shedding light on needs, beliefs, technological advancements, ideals and fantasies. They reveal the evolution of human form and existence.

The exhibition emphasizes nature’s sculptural role through wind, rain, heat and time and celebrates nature's role in shaping contemporary life.