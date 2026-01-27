Istanbul is set to host a week filled with cultural and artistic events, offering theater performances, concerts, festivals and exhibitions for art enthusiasts.

Theater highlights across city

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) City Theaters will present a variety of productions from Jan. 28 to 31. The Harbiye Muhsin Ertuğrul Stage will feature "War and Peace," while Kağıthane Sadabad Stage will host "The Crucible." Audiences can also enjoy "Mosquitoes" at the Müze Gazhane Meydan Stage, "Uçurtmanın Kuyruğu" ("The Kite’s Tail") at the Müze Gazhane professor Sevda Şener Stage and "Haramiler" ("Bandits") at the Ümraniye Stage. Üsküdar Musahipzade Celal Stage will showcase "Dear Yelena Sergeyevna" and Üsküdar Kerem Yılmazer Stage will present Öylece Durur Zaman ("Time Stands Still").

In Ankara, the State Theaters will present "Faust" at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) Theater Hall on Jan. 30 and 31.

Opera, ballet offerings

The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) will perform "The Nutcracker" on Jan. 28 and 29, followed by "La Traviata" on Jan. 31 at the AKM. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Küçükşeyler Kindergartens, the premiere of "Bir Sesin Peşinde" ("In Pursuit of a Voice") will take place on Jan. 31 at the Caddebostan Cultural Center, before embarking on a nationwide tour.

Musical performances at AKM

The Istanbul State Modern Folk Music Ensemble will honor the late Volkan Konak with a special concert titled "Son of the North: In Memory of Volkan Konak" today, featuring soloists Ezgi Eyüboğlu and Mehmet Kılınç under the direction of Bora Kayalar. The ensemble will also perform during the Saz Soloists and Their Colors concert, highlighting traditional Turkish instruments, led by Ferruh Yarkın.

The TRT Istanbul Radio Light Music and Jazz Orchestra will perform on Jan. 28, featuring prominent jazz vocalist Sibel Köse. On Jan. 30, the Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Giuseppe Mengoli, will perform as part of the DenizBank Concert series, with pianist Cem Babacan as the soloist. On Jan. 31, violinist Ezgi Yürümez and pianist Kaan Bıyıkoğlu will present a recital for the Türk Telekom Prime Coffee Concerts, followed by Serbian pianist Senka Simonovic on February 1, offering a piano recital focused on Franz Liszt as part of the AKM Sunday Recitals.

Zorlu PSM presents theater

Yesterday, actor and comedian Ata Demirer announced that he will meet fans tonight at the Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM) with his show Ata Demirer Gazinosu. Today, audiences can enjoy "Afife," "Babamın Sesine Uyandım" ("I Woke Up to My Father’s Voice") and "Does Love Ever End?" along with the children’s play "Wow! Said the Owl," which will be performed tomorrow and on Feb. 1. Zorlu PSM will also host "People, Places and Things" on Jan. 28-29 and a puppet-making workshop for children tomorrow.

Musicians Kenan Doğulu and Redd will perform concerts at Zorlu PSM on Jan. 28 and 29, respectively. The Prime Orchestra will present "Hogwarts Sympho Show" on Jan. 30 as part of its world tour. Actor Tolga Çevik will bring his performance "Tolgshow" to the stage on Jan. 31, while the musical "Don Quixote," adapted from Miguel de Cervantes’ classic and starring Selçuk Yöntem, Zuhal Olcay and Cengiz Bozkurt, will be staged on Feb. 1.

Exhibitions across Istanbul

The "Firefly" exhibition, held under the motto “Nature’s light meets the spirit of art,” will run from Jan. 29 to Feb. 15 at AKM, featuring works by 32 artists in painting, sculpture, ceramics, graphics, textile, glass and installation. Ali Kazma’s solo exhibition "Landscapes of the Mind," which explores books, libraries, and writing culture, opens Feb. 1 at Istanbul Modern, while "The Aria of All Colors," highlighting the versatile work of Semiha Berksoy, will remain on view through Sept. 6.

Beyazıt Öztürk’s sculpture project "Things," created from forgotten items at Istanbul Airport, is on display under IGA ART until April. The graffiti exhibition "Double Style" by Turbo and Mr. Hure will be on view at Tulip Museum through Feb. 22. The Yapı Kredi Museum hosts "Whistling Memory," inspired by its numismatic and shadow theater collections, while Fuadname Hat and Ebru Exhibition, commemorating calligrapher and marbling artist Fuat Başar’s 50 years in art, runs until Feb. 25.

Kadriye Bayraktar’s illumination art exhibition "Baktığın Kadar Varsın" ("As Much as You See, You Exist") is open at Dolmabahçe Painting Museum until Feb. 9. Black Light Gallery in Karaköy presents its first exhibition, "Tradition: In Progress," through Feb. 28, while Semra Özümerzifon’s "Ağlı Hikayeler," transforming discarded fishing nets into art, will be on view at Galeri Deniz until Feb. 14. Finally, the "The Art of James Cameron "exhibition at Istanbul Cinema Museum offers insight into the filmmaker’s creative process and remains open through Feb. 28.