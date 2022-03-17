Istanbul’s Hisart Live History Museum is marking the 107th anniversary of the Çanakkale victory with an exhibition conveying the unique heritage of the World War I battle to new generations with original works. The “From Resurrection to Liberation” exhibition also tells the stories of forgotten heroes of the war, such as Fortified Area Commander Cevat Pasha.

A diorama depicting the tunnel and trench wars in Çanakkale. (Courtesy of Hisart Museum)

The Gallipoli campaign can be called the turning point of World War I, where Mustafa Kemal, who would later go on to become the founder of the Turkish republic, was declared the "Hero of Gallipoli." On the anniversary of the campaign, Hisart Live History Museum will host this unique collection exhibition to present the heroic struggle of Turkish soldiers in Çanakkale.

The dioramas of Cpl. Seyit, one of the legendary heroes of the Gallipoli campaign who single-handedly lifted the 215-kilogram (475-pound) cannonball, and of the tunnel battles that continued underground and the trench battles, which were the most difficult and at the same time the most gentlemanly confrontations in history, will be on display in the exhibition. Other dioramas also depict Ottoman minelayer Nusret, which laid mines under the Dardanelles, and the torpedo boat Muavenet-i Milliye, which is notable for sinking the British pre-dreadnought battleship, Goliath.

Other items on display in the exhibition include boots of soldiers; a pocket watch; a coin hit by a bullet reflecting the violence of the war; a bullet core that split into two after hitting a bayonet; the gun and medallion of Hakkı Bey, the senior captain of minelayer Nusret; the personal gun, rifle, photos and oil portrait of Fortified Area Commander Cevat Pasha and the original hats, uniforms, accessories and objects of the Turkish heroes of the campaign, as well as the objects belonging to British, French and Anzac soldiers.