The Istanbul Cinema Museum will host the most comprehensive exhibition ever made about the cinematography genius Stanley Kubrick, who broke new ground in the history of cinema as the creator of masterpieces. The exhibition will provide a chronological overview of all the works between the years of 1928-1999 of the American director, allowing the visitors to witness Kubrick's extraordinary world up close.

The exhibition will feature an in-depth look at Kubrick's film career, with many of his unpublished documents, objects, screenplays, cameras, lenses and original costumes. The curator of the Stanley Kubrick exhibition will be Istanbul Cinema Museum Curator Zihni Tümer and German Film Museum Curators Hans-Peter Reichmann & Tim Heptner.

The third and the fourth floors of the museum, which are curated specifically for the exhibition, will unveil special effects, designs and interactive areas within the context of the artist's creativity of space and cinema.

Starting from Kubrick's first artistic photographs in "Look" magazine in the 1940s to his last movie "Eyes Wide Shut," the exhibition will feature the details of 16 movies shot by Kubrick and projects such as "Artificial Intelligence," "Napoleon" and "Wartime Lies" shot by other directors for the first time in Türkiye.

Original gadgets, clothes and models will be presented in the experience area inspired by the original design of Kubrick's masterpiece "2001: Space Odyssey."

The exhibition, which will be held by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye and the Istanbul Cinema Museum, will meet with the audience on Oct. 1.