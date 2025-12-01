Istanbul is set to buzz with activity this week, offering a rich tapestry of theater, music and art for residents and visitors alike. From stage performances to concerts and exhibitions, the city’s cultural calendar is brimming with opportunities to experience creativity in all its forms.

Theater lovers have plenty to look forward to. The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM) City Theaters will open with "I Am Not Medea" at the Inal Aydınoğlu Cultural Center, followed by performances of "Yaftalı Oyun" ("Branded Coffin"), "Yoldan Çıkan Oyun" ("The Wayward Play") and "Kahvaltıya Kalsana" ("Stay for Breakfast") across multiple stages from Dec. 3-6. Productions such as "War and Peace," "Gidion’s Knot," "Maviydi Bisikletim" ("My Bicycle Was Blue") and "Hayat Der Gülümserim" will also be staged at various venues throughout the city.

Ballet enthusiasts can enjoy "Romeo and Juliet" at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) on Dec. 3 and 6, while Zorlu PSM offers an eclectic mix of performances, including "Afife," "Autopsy," "Don Quixote," "Son of the Sun" and "Amadeus" over the coming days. Family-friendly productions such as "The Time Regulation Institute" and "Elf the Musical" will bring further diversity to Istanbul’s stage offerings.

Music also takes center stage this week, with concerts spanning classical, rock, pop and jazz. The Atatürk Cultural Center will host a series of performances, including French composer Eliott Tordo on Dec. 4, the Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 5 and symphonic renditions of Müslüm Gürses’s songs on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7. Audiences can enjoy works by Farid Farjad. Fans of international acts will have the chance to see Till Lindemann, lead singer of Rammstein, perform at Ülker Sports and Event Hall, while the Dutch electronic duo Weval will take the stage at 100% Studio. Istanbul’s pop and rock scene is equally lively, with Emircan Iğrek, maNga, Irem Derici, Yıldız Tilbe and Melek Mosso performing across the city, alongside concerts by Bülent Ortaçgil, Funda Arar, Candan Erçetin, Evgeny Grinko and Emre Altuğ.

Art exhibitions offer another layer of cultural richness. Visitors can explore "Gölgeler ki Güneşe Bağlı" ("Shadows That Depend on the Sun"), inspired by Oğuz Atay’s novel "The Disconnected," which features works by 15 contemporary artists through Dec. 21 in Beyoğlu. Iranian artist Seyed Davoud’s "Kain’at" continues at Hüsrev Kethüda Hamamı until Dec. 14, while Gülten Akagündüz’s interpretation of traditional Turkish marbling, "Birds of the Palace," remains on view at the Milli Saraylar Painting Museum through Dec. 6. Istanbul Modern is currently hosting Ömer Uluç’s "Beyond the Horizon" until Dec. 12, while Ali Kazma’s video and photography installation "Landscapes of the Mind" remains open until Feb. 1, 2026. Other notable exhibitions include "The Art of James Cameron" at the Istanbul Cinema Museum, running through Feb. 28, 2026 and "Feeling in Common" at Pera Museum until Jan. 18, 2026.