The second exhibition of the Istanbul Photo Awards 2024, an international news photography contest, will open in New York on Oct. 15.

The Turkish House (Türkevi) will welcome the selection of works of 32 award-winning photographers in the contest organized by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Istanbul Photo Awards, AA's President and CEO Serdar Karagoz will host the opening of the event. The exhibition will be attended by prominent figures from diplomacy, international academia, media, and photography.

The exhibition features photos covering global events from last year, including Israel's ongoing attacks in Palestine and the earthquakes in Türkiye, described as the "Disaster of the Century," as well as on subjects including Mexican crime organizations, refugee camps in Afghanistan, plastic usage in Nigeria, the lives of elephants in Sri Lanka's landfills, the world swimming championships in Japan, the Wimbledon tennis tournament, discrimination in India and migrants who died in Spanish waters.

Following the opening ceremony, there will be a screening of AA’s documentary "The Evidence," which highlights proof of the accusations of Israel's war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

The exhibition will be available at Blue Gallery in Manhattan from Nov. 7 to 12.

The contest, which evaluates single and series photographs in news, sports, environment, portrait and daily life categories, received more than 20,000 submissions this year.

A total of 32 photographers won awards across 10 categories in the competition.

Turkcell supports the contest as the communication sponsor, Sony as the award sponsor, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) as the overseas event sponsor and Turkish Airlines (THY) as the airline sponsor.