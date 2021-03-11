Istanbul-based Anna Laudel Gallery launched a new group exhibition which puts the mind under the microscope in an ecosystem where beauty and imposed consumption culture are considered a standard. Curated by Ayça Okay, “Love Over Entropy” features the latest works from 19 artists who produce with different techniques and materials, as well as works they have prepared specially for the show.

Named after the electronic music song “Love Over Entropy,” the exhibition highlights the word “entropy,” which defines randomness and disorder in a system, while at the same time proposing that “everything that exists in the universe is doomed to disappear one day.” Through this proposition, it focuses on new community designs and the accompanying relationships formed as a result of current dynamics rapidly changing or abandoning the concepts and values of the past.

Nejat Satı, untitled from "Scar" series, heavy gel on canvas, 145 by 30 centimeters, 2021. (Courtesy of Anna Laudel)

Today, our relationship with the factors that have entered our lives in different ways and formed our new order makes us individuals who have “smarter lives” with every passing day. Along with smart communication tools, smart homes and even smart cities, the climate of our relationships also changes, revealing a model in which we take the mind to the center and admire it.

Referring to the potential of the “mind” factor, “Love Over Entropy” draws attention to the concept of being attracted to the intelligence, intellectuality and mind of another. The exhibition selection reflects on the extent to which new community designs make the mind impressive and answers some questions on this.

Among the artists involved in the exhibition are Ahmet Sel, Aybala Yalçın, Bahadır Çolak, Büşra Çeğil, Dinçer Işgel, Zeren Göktan, Halil Vurucuoğlu, Fırat Itmeç, Elçin Acun, Fırat Engin, Hande Şekerciler, Kadriye Inal, Lal Batman, Mert Özgen, Furkan Temir, Nejat Satı, Sinan Logie, Serra Duran Paralı and Volkan Kızıltunç. These artists challenge both the mind and emotions through their impressive works created using different techniques and materials, while inviting the audience to question how much they find the mind attractive.

The “Love Over Entropy” exhibition, featuring an interdisciplinary selection of techniques including photography, installation, video, plastic arts, sculpture and neon works, can be seen at Anna Laudel Gallery Istanbul until April 29.