The Contemporary Istanbul Foundation (CIF), in partnership with Istanbul Artist Residency (IAR) and prominent Ukrainian curator Polina Somochkina, will organize a charity exhibition to raise funds for the children of Ukraine. “Make Art for Peace” will open for art enthusiasts and philanthropists in Fişekhane, a heritage site in Istanbul’s historic Zeytinburnu district, on April 28.

A work by Serhiy Savchenko from the “Make Art for Peace” exhibition.

According to UNICEF, “more than half of all children in Ukraine are either displaced within the country or have taken refuge in neighboring countries due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.” While children continue to be killed, injured and deeply traumatized by the devastating violence around them, the World Health Organization (WHO) has registered more than 100 attacks impacting health care facilities in Ukraine, the humanitarian aid organization informed.

“In Ukraine, there are over 145,000 children aged 0-5 months in urgent need of nutrition. Children across Ukraine are in desperate need of peace, safety, stability, protection and medical care,” UNICEF said.

With the support of a determined global community, the organizers of the “Make Art for Peace” exhibition will bring together leading Ukrainian and international artists to collect donations for children affected by the war in Ukraine, demonstrating unity and solidarity. Donations will go to UNICEF to support emergency programs for children in Ukraine.

A work by Mustafa Boğa from the “Make Art for Peace” exhibition.

Among the participating artists are Serhiy Savchenko, Andrii Bludov, Petro Smetana and Yurij Savter from Ukraine, Zuzanna Dolega and Michal Czuba from Poland, Rusudan Khizanishvili from Georgia, and Merve Morkoç, Mustafa Boğa, Lal Batman, Nancy Atakan, Murat Germen, Eymen Aktel, Mr. Hure, Hale Tenger, Nilbar Güreş, Alla Güner and Koray Tokdemir from Turkey.

Local and international art collectors, artists, organizations, social entrepreneurs and representatives of diplomatic missions show great interest in the exhibition. The event will also host a performance by internationally renowned musicians Yevgeniy Kostrytskyy and Rustam Rahmedov from the Bilkent Symphony Orchestra.

A work by Andrii Bludov from the “Make Art for Peace” exhibition.

Contemporary Istanbul

Contemporary Istanbul established the CIF in 2018 to contribute to the development of contemporary art, support artists from different backgrounds, and ensure that contemporary art reaches a wider audience and is better understood. The nonprofit foundation conducts projects for the development of contemporary art by organizing exhibitions, art-related events and educational programs. With the “Make Art for Peace” exhibition, CIF hopes to provide relief to Ukrainian children, the most vulnerable victims of the cruel war. “Children must never have to go through such unspeakable suffering. Contemporary Istanbul Foundation is honored to have the opportunity to support this noble cause,” Ali Güreli, the founder and chairperson of Contemporary Istanbul Foundation said.

A work by Michal Czuba from the “Make Art for Peace” exhibition.

Istanbul Artist Residency

IAR, on the other hand, is an international art and culture exchange platform for contemporary artists. The main aim of IAR is to create an international art center in Istanbul that actively engages contemporary artists, curators, art communities and art enthusiasts to develop multicultural understanding through art. Collaborating with the representatives of the diplomatic missions of different countries in Istanbul, IAR aims to contribute to the development of cultural diplomacy through peaceful dialogue. Since its establishment in 2019, IAR has brought together artists from Turkey, Ukraine, Poland, South Africa, Greece, New Zealand, Georgia and Spain.

Polina Somochkina, co-founder and art director of the Istanbul Artist Residency, explained art can be a powerful instrument for peace and unity in times of crisis. “This is why we called this charity event ‘Make Art For Peace’ to honor the children left behind in Ukraine through the artist community mobilized for this cause,” she said. Somochkina additionally stated that they are partnering with UNICEF Turkish National Committee to raise funds and support their emergency program for children within Ukraine.

A work by Nancy Atakan from the “Make Art for Peace” exhibition.

Condemning “Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine, which is inflicting unspeakable suffering on the Ukrainian population including those of the most vulnerable children,” Consul General of Ukraine in Istanbul Roman Nedilskyi also spoke about the “Make Art For Peace” exhibition: “We commend our community partners and supporters for showing immense solidarity in hosting and supporting such a fantastic art event. We stand firm against the violence inflicted on this world’s future generation and for peace of our planet. Art is both the expression of our collective creativity and the best humanity can offer to heal our spirits.”

Tickets for “Make Art For Peace” can be purchased on iTicket.com.tr. The exhibition can be visited from April 28 to May 1, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.