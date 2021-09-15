The Hungarian Cultural Center in Istanbul will open a fun exhibition that features paintings of monsters and imaginary creatures from contemporary Hungarian children's books.

“The Little Monsters" exhibition is organized in collaboration with the Budapest-based D17 Gallery and will be open for visitors between Sept. 16 and Nov. 16, according to a statement by the Hungarian Cultural Center.

The display "invites us to reflect on how visualizing children's inner fears can help them overcome their uneasiness," the statement added.

Curated by art historian Emese Revesz, the exhibition brings together works from Andras (b) Baranyai, Lilla Bolecz, Zsofia Cselotei, Andras Daniel, Miklos Felvideki, Alexandra Grela and many others.