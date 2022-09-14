Odunpazarı Modern Museum (OMM) started to host visitors in the eponymous district of Türkiye's northwestern Eskişehir three years ago. The museum is celebrating its third anniversary with a new group exhibition bringing together works by 38 Turkish and foreign artists. “Grief and Pleasure," which was launched on Sept. 7, focuses on the capacity of the body to inhabit emotions such as happiness, sadness, anger, fear, surprise, disgust, contempt and shame, as well as contradictory states such as grief and pleasure.

Filip Custic, "x=y=z," 2019. (Courtesy of OMM)

Featuring works produced in a range of media including painting, photography, sculpture, video and installation, the exhibition holds a mirror to the changing values ​​and norms of contemporary society. Investigating the boundaries of the body and the ways in which it is confined, it aims to free the body from the yoke of authority and social ideologies.

Some 38 artists represented in the exhibition include Ali Ibrahim Öcal, Alpin Arda Bağcık, Annemarie Busschers, Asger Carlsen, Ayça Telgeren, Begüm Yamanlar, Bill Viola, Bruce Nauman, CANAN, Catherine Opie, Cindy Sherman, Elif Uras, Erdoğan Zümrütoğlu, Erwin Wurm, Filip Custic, Francesco Albano, Hicham Benohoud, Iiu Susiraja, I. Ata Doğruel, Inci Eviner, John Coplans, Julian Opie, Lea Colombo, Mamali Shafahi, Mustafa Ata, Onur Mansız, Ömer Uluç, Pınar Yolaçan, Robert Mapplethorpe, Saelia Aparicio, Shadi Ghadirian, Sibel Horada, Theo Triantafyllidis, Universal Everything, Vito Acconci, Willi Dorner, Yüksel Arslan and Zhang Huan. Spreading across all three floors of OMM, “Grief and Pleasure” can be visited until July 30, 2023.