Hayko Cepkin, one of Türkiye's leading rock music artists, is preparing to invite his fans to an unforgettable experience. His concert will be the first of the "Good Music in Stadium" concert series which is scheduled for May 18, 2024, at Beşiktaş Dolmabahçe Stadium, that will revive rock music in Türkiye.

Cepkin's music is characterized by its fusion of rock, metal and electronic elements, often accompanied by thought-provoking and emotionally charged lyrics. For this, he will provide his fans with a night to remember for years to come with this special stadium concert.

In collaboration with BWO Entertainment and EEG Expand Entertainment Group, Cepkin will address an audience of approximately 40,000 at the stadium.

'Achieved the impossible'

Speaking at a press conference, Cepkin said: "When they presented the stadium project to me, I specifically chose May 18. They said it would be the first concert of our stadium project. It will be much more valuable because I've previously inaugurated major stages and special projects, and being somewhat experienced in this regard, I thought it would be more appropriate. The next day is May 19, an important day for our nation. We believe it's a very accurate idea as a concept."

The rock musician Hayko Cepkin explains the details of the "Good Music in Stadium" concert in a press conference, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 12, 2023. (Photo courtesy of BWO Entertainment)

"We've always been a team ready for such projects. As a team that has accomplished what hasn't been done and brought the impossible to life for years, we have always believed that we deserve to be a part of such projects. When the project proposal came, we already had about 90% of the project ready in our pocket in case we could someday do such a show in a stadium. We already know what we will offer to our audience. It won't be the largest audience we've performed for; we've had much larger concerts, but within that magnificent ambiance, it will be as if 40,000 people are there just for you. Especially Beşiktaş Stadium, a place where I used to play drums during my childhood," added.

3.5-hour performance

A Turkish musician of Armenian descent, Cepkin began his music career in the late 1990s, initially as a guitarist for various bands before launching his solo career. He released his debut album, "Sakin Olmam Lazım," in 2009, which quickly garnered attention and acclaim, establishing him as a significant figure in Turkish rock music.

Having served the music industry for 27 years, but being recognized as an album artist for 18 years, Cepkin mentioned that it will be an encyclopedic, chronological display of everything that has been done until today, something that has passed before everyone's eyes. Hence, emotionally, it will be a concert with very transitional and jarring elements. "It will be approximately a 3-3.5-hour performance, consisting of 32-33 tracks. Among our audience, there is a generation that has directly witnessed this 18-year journey. They have seen how we've aged right in front of their eyes; while they are watching us and thinking about how time has passed and we've aged, they've also gone through 18 years themselves ... It will be an encyclopedic concert where they will recall their memories," he remarked.