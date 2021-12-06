Ankara now has a photographic taste of the Resplendent Island, as the Sri Lankan Embassy in Turkey on Monday opened a photo exhibit to give people a glimpse of the South Asian island nation.

"The Glimpse of Sri Lanka" exhibit, which officially opened with the lighting of an oil lamp at the central Kizilay Metro Art Gallery, was attended by the embassy's staff, university students and Sri Lankans living in Turkey.

The show, which will continue through Sunday, offers visitors the opportunity to see images of historical places, the country's natural beauty and the people of Sri Lanka.

During the opening ceremony, Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Turkey Mohamed Rizvi Hassen said they aim to show the landscape, culture and way of life of Sri Lankans through a selection of photos.

Pointing out that this is the second such photo exhibit in Ankara, Hassen said the photos can encourage people to visit Sri Lanka.

Such events bring the countries closer together, he added.