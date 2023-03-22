Türkiye was devastated on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, as a powerful earthquake struck the country's southeast, affecting 11 provinces and millions of people. On the same day, another equally deadly quake hit the region again. The death toll from the twin disasters stands at nearly 50,000. Photos from the area showcasing the region's situation have now been displayed at the Brussels Press Club.

As many as 20 photos are being exhibited under "The Disaster of the Century: Photos from the Fault Line" in a week-long showing curated by Ipek Tekdemir, a communications and policy adviser at the European Parliament.

The two earthquakes, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6, occurred only nine hours apart.

Followed by over 15,000 aftershocks, the earthquakes were catastrophic, causing widespread damage in southern and central Türkiye and northern and western Syria. An area of 110,000 square kilometers (42,470 square miles) was affected, roughly the size of Bulgaria. 12,000 buildings collapsed, more than 49,000 people died, and millions were homeless.

"The Disaster of the Century: Photos from the Fault Line," a carefully curated photographic exhibition at the Press Club in Brussels, intends to honor the victims, survivors, and over 10,000 first responders. It runs for a week from March 20.

The exhibition's opening was attended by EU officials – Ryszard Czarnecki, the head of the EU-Türkiye Friendship Group in the European Parliament – over 100 diplomats and representatives of various nongovernmental organizations (NGOs).

Azerbaijani pianist Turan Manafzade, one of the most prominent female maestros of the Turkic world, performed at the opening of the exhibition.

"The powerful and thought-provoking images capture the destruction and devastation caused by one of the most significant natural disasters in recent history, standing as a testament to the resilience of those affected, the bravery of those who worked to save lives, and the power of human compassion and solidarity in the face of adversity," Tekdemir said.

"Let us unite in solidarity and hope, knowing that even in the darkest moments, there is always a glimmer of light that shines through."