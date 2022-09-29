The Sydney Opera House is celebrating its 50th birthday with a 12-month-long event program featuring more than 230 performances with local and international casts.
In addition to classical concerts, more contemporary acts are also planned, as well as Indigenous artists like the Central Australia Aboriginal Women's Choir.
"There is no more iconic building in Australia," said Regional Arts Minister Ben Franklin, kicking off the start of celebrations on Wednesday.
Festivities will culminate in a grand finale concert in October 2023 – the month of the anniversary, according to the Australian news agency AAP.
Along with the nearby Harbour Bridge, the opera house is considered one of the landmarks of the Australian city and was designed by Danish architect and Pritzker Architecture Prize winner Jorn Utzon (1918-2008).
After 14 years of construction, the opera house was ceremoniously inaugurated by Queen Elizabeth II on Oct. 20, 1973.
