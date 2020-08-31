Late tile master Sıtkı Olçar’s works inspired by the frescoes of Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque are being showcased at the Sıtkı Olçar Art Gallery in Cappadocia, one of Turkey's top tourist destinations in central Nevşehir province.

Olçar, a renowned master of the craft who hailed from Turkey's ceramic hub of Kütahya and was given the honor of UNESCO Living Human Treasure, died in 2010.

Four years before his passing, he designed ceramic items with the patterns of Hagia Sophia's frescoes with a team of 27 craftsmen. This special selection of the artist has now been put on display for the first time in 14 years.

Nida Olçar poses with the tile work depicting the Virgin Mary and baby Jesus at Sıtkı Olçar Art Gallery, Nevşehir, central Turkey, Aug. 29, 2020. (AA Photo)

The artist's daughter, Nida Olçar, who continues in the footsteps of her father by producing ornate works, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the works on display were adapted to tiles from the mosaics on the dome of Hagia Sophia, adding: "We started to exhibit this selection in our store in Cappadocia for local and foreign tourists. Later, we will open an exhibition for them in Istanbul."

Olçar noted that the selection was put into storage after being exhibited in the garden of Hagia Sophia in 2006 and later in Antakya and the U.S. The team of 27 completed the works in about eight months, she said. The 22-carat gold on the works was applied by ceramic artist Serpil Gogen, Olçar said, noting: “It is not possible to gather the same team right now. We have master craftsmen who have passed away, such as my father. This kind of fine handwork, unfortunately, is no longer made. The items in this showcase were made with the mosaic technique introduced by master Sıtkı.”

A close-up of a tile work depicting a Hagia Sophia mosaic at Sıtkı Olçar Art Gallery, Nevşehir, central Turkey, Aug. 29, 2020. (AA Photo)

Explaining that the prices of Picasso mosaic plates in the selection varied between TL 300,000 ($40,848) and TL 500,000, Olçar stated that the plate with the motif of Virgin Mary and baby Jesus was the item that drew the greatest interest.

"There were 27 pieces in the collection, but seven items were sold when it was first exhibited. After we put these items in storage and my father passed away, there was a lot of demand from major auctioneers from abroad, but we weren't interested. We decided to showcase the works in Cappadocia for now. Art lovers will also be able to see them in Istanbul soon,” she added.