Koray Kasap, one of Türkiye’s renowned photographers, opened a 3D art exhibition in Morristown, New Jersey, U.S., featuring objects and themes from Turkish culture. Kasap, whose work was prominent on album covers in the 1990s, garnered attention from both Turkish and American art enthusiasts with his mixed-media exhibition at an outdoor art gallery.

A graduate of the Department of Photography at the Mimar Sinan University of Fine Arts, Kasap shared during his opening speech that he had taken painting lessons from the renowned artist Devrim Erbil during his education. Reflecting on his journey, he said, "I felt that it was time to turn toward painting."

From photography to painting

Kasap noted that photography has evolved and become ubiquitous in today's world, with many believing that every image is a photograph. As a result, he decided to take a break from photography and focus more on painting. He expressed his belief that painting is both a divine gift and a talent he owes to his father, which he does not wish to claim credit for but rather sees as a responsibility – almost like paying a form of "zakat" (charitable giving).

Renowned Turkish artist Koray Kasap discusses his artwork at the 3D art exhibition in Morristown, New Jersey, U.S., May 18, 2025. (AA Photo)

Kasap further elaborated: “In 2015, I held a photography exhibition in Brooklyn, New York, where the current Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, opened the exhibition. This is my first exhibition related to painting and I am very pleased with the attention it has received."

3D art, diverse themes

Kasap’s exhibition showcased a unique blend of 3D art, where he incorporated everyday objects into his paintings to create a more tactile experience. The variety of themes in his works was also striking. Among the most popular pieces were "Nefsini Terbiye Eden Derviş" ("The Dervish Who Trains His Soul"), "Ayasofya" ("Hagia Sophia") and "Filistinli Anne" ("Palestinian Mother").

In his painting titled "Palestinian Mother," Kasap depicted a Palestinian mother protecting her two children under a keffiyeh. Reflecting on the global situation, he said: "We couldn’t do much for Palestine. It pains us. Something that hurts us has been ignored by much of the world. At least I wanted to dedicate a drawing to Palestine in my selection."

Artworks by Koray Kasap, including the "Hagia Sophia" piece, are displayed at a 3D art exhibition in Morristown, New Jersey, U.S., May 18, 2025. (AA Photo)

Kasap shared that the world-renowned jewelry designer Sevan Bıçakçı had called him to congratulate him on his painting dedicated to Palestine. Bıçakçı also requested that Kasap set aside the painting for him. Kasap responded by announcing that he would donate the proceeds from the painting to Palestinian children.

Iconic inspirations

Kasap’s choice of materials for his paintings also stood out. Rather than using pre-made paints, he preferred to work with charcoal and coffee, which allowed him to create a more transparent and organic surface on the canvas.

Among the works in his exhibition was "Boxer," inspired by the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. Kasap’s collection also featured several paintings of horses, which he believes hold a significant place in human history.