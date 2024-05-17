A Turkish motifs workshop was held in Croatia with the Turkish artist Zeynep Çilek Çimen.

The workshop was organized by artist Zeynep Çilek Çimen in collaboration with the Yunus Emre Institute and the School of Applied Art and Design in Zagreb.

Croatian students recently seized the opportunity to infuse canvas with imaginative blends of Turkish and Croatian motifs, crafting dynamic and contemporary artwork.

In this undated photo, a student is seen crafting dynamic and contemporary artwork, Zagreb, Croatia. (Photo courtesy of Zeynep Çilek Çimen)

Pointing out the similarity between Turkish and Croatian motifs, the artist stated, "The students of the school, in just two days, created original art productions through different motifs that exist in Turkish and Croatian culture."

Çimen also stated that a collective exhibition is planned in Zagreb at the end of the year, which will include workshop productions of the institute and students of the School of Applied Art and Design.

Fuat Korkmaz, the director of the Yunus Emre Institute in Zagreb, said that the students were introduced to Turkish motives for the first time and that they will continue with workshops on Turkish tiles, ceramics and contemporary painting in the future.

The director of the school, Filip Pintaric, said that the school has had good collaboration with the Yunus Emre Institute and that they want to enrich it with workshops from different branches of art.