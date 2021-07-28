Bodrum Art and Antique Fair opened with the participation of more than 500 artists and antique dealers in the resort town of southwestern Muğla province. The fair, which takes place in Bodrum Municipality Herodotus Cultural Center, displays the works of Turkey’s famed artists and antique dealers.

The organizers of Bodrum Art and Antique Fair, which was held right after the global pandemic and the lockdowns, aim to bring art lovers, antique lovers, collectors and artists together. They announced that their main aim was introducing a fair that will live for many years in Bodrum.

Art lovers have an opportunity to see paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs and other works of art at the fair while antique lovers and collectors will be able to examine a wide selection of artistic materials and publications. As part of the fair, conferences, artistic presentations, panels and conversations will also be held.

A work named "Vakt-i Fener", which combines important sections from the 114-year history of Fenerbahçe Sports Club in a single work, was among the pieces that attracted great attention at the fair. The artist of the work, Burak Karavit, noted that he used thousands of images to create his piece and completed it in about a year.

The fair will be visited until August 1.