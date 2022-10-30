As one of the biggest art movements in Istanbul, the seventh edition of Artweeks@Akaretler kicks off on Wednesday in the city's lively Beşiktaş district where urban life and art meet. Vision Art Platform, a participating arthouse, has opened its doors to Daily Sabah, providing a sneak peek at the gallery's artworks that will be put on display within the scope of the event.

The word "vision" may be considered a basic, frequently used word by many yet the founder of the platform, Nisa Taşyar, wanted an easy and memorable name. For this reason, Vision Art Platform strives to reveal what is behind the visible, opening a new "vision" and shining a light on the invisible through basic concepts.

Artworks displayed in the exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Vision Art Platform)

Within this framework, there are two types of artist portfolios at the platform, not just the galleries' artists but also independent artists that enrich the content of galleries and stimulate deeper engagement with the artworks.

Taşyar explained how the gallery opened at the end of 2019, just two months before the global COVID-19 pandemic struck the world. Embarking on such a journey at such an arduous time was quite a challenge, Taşyar said, but the lockdown period also provided extra time for such a project to sprout and thrive.

"The pandemic has revealed what our needs are around the concepts of what needs to be done, how to deal with the diseases and art as a concept that rises out of humankind's needs, is something unifying, evoking togetherness," Taşyar adds.

According to Taşyar, the art sphere is difficult but enjoyable, as it is a learning process and they never stop learning from each exhibition, artist or even visitor. Combining these experiences, the platform strives to see what we need and how it can provide unity.

"There is a very good team behind the vision, it is a circle and each chain of it is connected to each other. Vision Art Platform is not on its high horse, there is no sense of individualism yet we seek the sense of being 'we,'" Taşyar elaborates on the collective spirit that the platform aims to convey through art.

The founder of "Vision Art Platform," Nisa Taşyar. (Photo courtesy of Vision Art Platform)

Vision Art Platform aims to establish the highest quality art platform possible in Türkiye, as Taşyar strongly believes that the country deserves it, blending tradition with knowledge for future progress.

In that sense, the platform meticulously selects artists as a team of experts investigates the portfolios in line with the platform's annual planning. In particular, they prefer to work with artists that are aware of their art and needs for that process. Taşyar especially appreciates the works that may not be understood now but become meaningful even 10 years later, investing in the future without repeating their practices.

Having gathered 55 artists so far, and 15 artists for Artweeks@Akaretler, the number of artists the platform is working with has increased to 75. During Artweeks, with their out-of-the-box "vision" that Taşyar describes as "acting together unusually," the platform will showcase the artwork of artists that will focus on the theme of the "inner healing process." The platform asks visitors to confront their anger and fear. Fifteen artists who think in line with the platform's "vision" will be displaying their works as part of the Artweeks event.

A view from “Hits Different” at Vision Art Platform, Istanbul, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Vision Art Platform)

"As the eye sees more clearly in the dark, more things attract attention, we arrange the illumination according to this," Taşyar adds, demonstrating how each detail adds up and creates the bigger picture.

The three floors of the exhibition will be hosting both young and professorial artists as part of the art event, which the platform carefully prepares throughout one year. Creating a good piece of work takes time when also taking into consideration the details, and patience is a precious value at the end of the day. Behind the scenes, there is a serious team working on the exhibition from its texts to curating process.

Artworks displayed in the exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Vision Art Platform)

"No breakthrough can be made without accumulation," Taşyar said.

This exhibition built upon the school of modern art will be contemplating the questions of how to build a world at peace with humanity, how can we understand ourselves, how to make something one's own and how to forget the outside world for a few minutes.

Also, the location of Vision Art Platform, Beşiktaş, is already a cultural hub and the Akaretler street is among the world's coolest, contributing to the gallery's recognition as it receives 120 visitors per day as a permanent gallery. Especially during the Artweeks event, the number exceeds its limits.

"Time and place are quite important in this sense. If the place is good, it is necessary to give some time for something good to emerge," Taşyar said.

As of Wednesday, Akaretler will be offering an art feast that everyone should take part in amid the smell of fresh paint.