A group exhibition that brings a contemporary art approach to the shocking and extraordinary archive of war correspondent, photographer and documentary maker Coşkun Aral will open at Istanbul’s Ferda Art Platform on June 17. Curated by Başak Gürbüz Bisel and Collective Hunch, “Witness” will run until June 30.

Aral's archive reveals with all its reality the destruction that war has caused on living things, nature, cities and collective memory. We watch this endless cycle of venomous warfare through his eyes. The “Witness” exhibition reinterprets his testimony with the participation of 18 artists from different countries, disciplines and generations.

The exhibition consists of contemporary art interpretations of Aral's photographs, which are in the nature of a historical archive. It hosts works from different disciplines that are new or that have gained new meanings within the scope of the exhibition.

“Witness” features works by Ali Ibrahim Öcal, Buğra Erol, Chloe Julien, Christof Mascher, Christian Sommer, Damla Sari, Eda Soylu, Evren Erol, Ezgi Vural, Ecem Naz Dalmaz, Ferhat Özgür, Fenella Knox, Hakan Özer, Lalin Mercan, Nejat Satı, Selçuk Ceylan, Turan Aksoy and Tyler Thacker.