World-renowned pianist Richard Clayderman will meet music goers in Istanbul for an unforgettable performance on April 28.

While 70-year-old Clayderman's albums have reached approximately 90 million album sales worldwide, the artist has achieved 270 gold and 70 platinum album sales.

Starting his music career at a young age under the guidance of his father, the artist started reading notes and playing the piano easier than his native language of French at the age of just 6.

Richard Clayderman shared the same stage with many important orchestras, including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Tokyo Symphony Orchestra, Beijing Symphony Orchestra and Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra.