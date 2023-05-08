Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) London will participate in London Craft Week (LCW) for the sixth consecutive year, once again bringing Türkiye’s delicious cuisine and rich arts for Londoners to enjoy.

Joining over 700 fantastic established and emerging makers, designers, brands and galleries worldwide, YEE London will proudly celebrate British and international creativity again for LCW.

Taking place between May 8-14 at the Institute in Fitzrovia, the theme this year is “Getting Artsy and Cherishing the Ancient Tastes of Anatolia,” as participants will take part in workshops, demonstrations, talks, and more with master artists and world-class chefs to explore Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage and cherish (also taste) Türkiye’s famous cuisine.

Turkish chef Ali Açıkgül cooks some the traditional Turkish dishes at the previous edition of London Craft Week, London, U.K. (Photo courtesy of YEE London)

The Feb. 6 earthquake that hit 11 cities in Türkiye deeply affected the most important towns of Turkish gastronomy. To benefit earthquake survivors and preserve the gastronomic tradition, YEE London is stepping up to promote the cuisine of the earthquake-affected cities, with all the proceeds going to the Türkiye Earthquake Relief Fund.

The participants will delve into the tasteful mosaic of Turkish cuisine and have a genuine experience of cooking and sharing meals with locals from the heart of Anatolia as these workshops will be led by master chefs who are U.K. based but originally from these quake-stricken cities, chef Servet Kılıç will cook savory and sweet dishes from Gaziantep, a town famous for its long gastronomic history, equally revered sweet and savory dishes and has been designated as a UNESCO city of gastronomy.

Master chef Ali Açıkgül will tell stories about the forgotten tastes of Anatolia and its zero-waste practices while cooking dishes from his hometown, Malatya, famous for its cuisine inspired by numerous civilizations throughout history and spans millennia.

Then, the award-winning chef Özlem Warren will invite the attendees for an exceptional dinner in Antakya, Hatay, known as the melting pot of religions and cultures, which served as the opening gate for the Silk Road to the Mediterranean and has been the center of the spice trade for centuries.

Hatay has housed 13 civilizations from the ancient world, which have influenced and shaped the gastronomic identity of this beautiful city with cuisines from the Middle East, Anatolia and the Mediterranean.

The visitors attend paper marbling workshop at the previous edition of London Craft Week, London, U.K. (Photo courtesy of YEE London)

Alongside our culinary activities, artists and art goers will also be catered for with workshops on the traditional Turkish arts of tezhip (illumination), ebru (paper marbling), Karagöz, Hacivat puppet making and calligraphy.

The workshops are designed for different levels and ages to ensure that Turkish arts and craft is accessible to everyone.

LCW is an annual festival celebrating exceptional craftsmanship. Across London, workshops, galleries, and demonstrations are held by emerging makers and marked masters, famous studios, galleries, shops and luxury brands. While the event may be in London, the crafts and artistry are distinctly international.