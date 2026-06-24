Recently, I found myself thinking about things that should probably have nothing to do with each other: Dua Lipa’s seemingly endless wedding-related coverage, Kanye West walking around Art Basel, Formula 1 becoming the whole conversation for a week and then almost disappearing, the World Cup already turning into a global attention machine, luxury travel, celebrity lifestyles and the strange speed at which culture now appears, peaks, vanishes and gets replaced.

It feels as if nothing has enough time to become memory anymore. Everything becomes content first.

Social media has made visibility easier. That part is obvious. Artists, brands, institutions and individuals no longer need to wait for traditional gatekeepers in the same way. In many ways, this is a good thing. But I am less interested in what social media has done to visibility, and more interested in what it has done to desire.

The problem is not that people want success. People have always wanted success. They have always wanted money, beauty, admiration, recognition and a better life. Ambition is not new. What feels new is that millions of people now seem to want the same life: the same moodboards, the same hotels, the same weddings, the same summer, the same face, the same body, the same tables, the same “soft life,” the same language of abundance, freedom, beauty and wealth.

Everyone thinks they are building a personal dream, but somehow everyone’s dream looks like the same hotel room, the same wedding table, the same designer bag and the same caption.

Pinterest and Instagram have become emotional shopping malls where people collect images of lives they may not even truly desire. A century ago, aspirations were shaped by family, geography, religion, profession, community or even limitation. Today, many of our desires are shaped by algorithms. We no longer only inherit dreams from our surroundings. We increasingly inherit them from our feeds.

This may be the cultural anxiety of our time: not knowing what we want while constantly being shown what we should want.

The result is a strange paradox. We live in an age that performs individuality while producing extraordinary sameness. Everyone is encouraged to “be themselves,” but the final image often looks surprisingly similar. If everyone wants the same thing, who actually becomes different? And if luxury consumption becomes the goal itself, who still has the patience to create something original?

Think about an artist from another century. A painter, a writer, a composer, a scientist. Of course they wanted recognition. Of course they wanted money, patrons, audiences and influence. I am not interested in romanticizing poverty or pretending that older artists were pure creatures untouched by ambition. But very often, before the reward, there was a private obsession: a wound, a question, a discipline, a frustration, a need to make something that did not yet exist.

Now imagine giving that same artist today’s promise from the very beginning: one right image, one viral moment, one correct room, one connection, one face, one photograph, and suddenly a whole lifestyle becomes possible.

Would they still work the same way? Would they still read for years, paint badly before painting well, fail in private, stay with a question even when no one is clapping? Maybe they would. But maybe something inside the work would change.

That is the part that worries me.

The promise of visibility may be killing the patience required for depth. Everyone wants to write a book, but fewer people want to spend years reading. Everyone wants to be an artist, but fewer people want to spend years looking, failing, refining and beginning again. Everyone wants to be exceptional, but fewer people seem interested in the slow, boring and often invisible process that makes excellence possible.

Everyone wants to be Dua Lipa, but not everyone wants the courage, discipline and repetition behind becoming Dua Lipa.

This is why the title of this article is not really about the Nobel Prize. The Nobel is simply a symbol. It represents a world in which recognition follows contribution. A scientist, writer or researcher may spend decades in relative obscurity. There are failures, dead ends, rejection, uncertainty and long periods where nothing looks glamorous from the outside. Then, perhaps, recognition arrives.

Social media often rewards the opposite dynamic. Recognition can arrive immediately. Contribution may or may not follow. That distinction matters.

The same thing can be seen in the art market, the field I know best. Speed has become evidence. If an artist rises quickly, we assume they matter. If a name appears everywhere at once, we assume there must be value. If a career moves fast, the market often treats speed as proof of importance.

But is faster always better? Is patience now old-fashioned? Has boredom become a form of failure? If someone spends years developing a voice rather than a personal brand, do we mistake them for being behind?

This is not only about art. It is about the way culture now measures value. The visible person appears more successful than the serious person. The fast career appears more impressive than the deep one. The lifestyle becomes easier to understand than the work.

Maybe the greatest risk is not that people have become too ambitious. It is that they have become ambitious for borrowed dreams.

Many people are no longer pursuing lives they have consciously chosen. They are pursuing lives that have been repeatedly presented to them as desirable. We speak constantly about manifestation, but rarely ask the more important question: whose desire are we manifesting? Our own, or someone else’s?

I believe in action before surrender. I believe in effort before trust. But what is the action behind luxury? What does it actually mean to manifest a life if the life itself has been copied from someone else’s feed?

Fame is not always success. Sometimes it is only the costume of success. Visibility is not value. Attention is not contribution.

And in a culture where everyone is trying to be seen, perhaps the rarest ambition is no longer fame. It is becoming valuable.