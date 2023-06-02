The excavation works carried out at Saraçhane Archaeology Park in Istanbul has revealed a new artifact as a fragment of a statue depicting Pan, the Greek god of shepherds and flocks in ancient Greek mythology, is unearthed.

In a statement by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), it was reminded that excavation works have been ongoing at Saraçhane Archaeology Park, where the Church of Saint Polyeuktos is located, since June 8, 2022.

The statement mentioned that the excavation works were being conducted on the northwest side of the main structure.

"At a depth of approximately 2 meters 60 centimeters from the surface, within the backfill soil, a fragment of a marble statue depicting Pan, known as the god of shepherds and flocks in ancient Greek mythology, was found. The statue, measuring 20 centimeters in height and 18 centimeters in width, was identified to have a broken left arm and the lower part of the body. It is believed to date back to the Roman period, and after the expert examination, further dating will be conducted," the statement read.

A fragment of the statue of Pan, the Greek god of shepherds and flocks in Greek mythology, discovered in Saraçhane Archaeology Park, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 1, 2023. (DHA Photo)

"While this description gives Pan a pastoral nature due to his direct association with nature, his depiction as a half-goat, half-human figure in all myths has made him a frightening character. In fact, Pan's sudden appearance in front of people in the fields, frightening them with his image, inspired the word 'panic.' Despite being the god of shepherds, Pan is often depicted in sources as a lovable figure who roams the meadows playing the flute, contrasting with his intimidating appearance. However, in many sources, Pan is described as having the ability to scream and frighten enemies, causing panic," the statement added.

It was reported that the fragment of the Pan statue was taken by the Istanbul Archaeology Museums Directorate and transferred to the museum's storage facility.