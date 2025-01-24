With over 20 million students starting their midterm break last Friday, families are actively searching for ways to make the most of the holiday. While options like museums, theaters and workshops are popular, Bozdağ Film Plateaus in Istanbul’s Riva district offers an extraordinary experience that combines history, culture and entertainment.

Iconic productions

Bozdağ Film Plateaus, known as the filming location for "Establishment: Osman" and many other internationally acclaimed projects, is a cinematic marvel. As the world’s third-largest and Europe’s largest film set, the plateaus invite visitors to explore the captivating world of historical drama.

What to check out

Relish Seljuk and Ottoman delicacies at the Söğüt 1299 Restaurant.

Walk through meticulously crafted sets of castles and palaces seen in popular TV series.

Witness “The Legend of Horses,” Türkiye’s only equestrian acrobatics show.

A performer demonstrates equestrian acrobatics in "The Legend of Horses." (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Fun-filled activities

From horseback riding to archery and blacksmithing, Bozdağ Film Plateaus offers interactive activities that both children and adults can enjoy. Whether it’s learning a new skill or stepping into the shoes of historical characters, the experience is as educational as it is entertaining.

The studios also provide visitors with the chance to step back in time. Each section immerses you in the world of the Seljuks and Ottomans, with areas such as Inegöl Fortress, Ürgenç Bazaar, Marmaracık Fortress, Yenişehir Bazaar, Kulucahisar Fortress, Harzemşah Palace, Söğüt and the Kayı Tribe settlement.

Highlights

Traditional experiences: Wear authentic Turkish costumes, watch artisans craft traditional items and observe daily life in the Kayı Tribe settlement.

Söğüt delights: Enjoy a break with traditional sherbet or coffee, shop for costumes and pick up souvenirs.

Celebrity encounters: Fans of Kuruluş Osman can visit the series’ set and meet the actors in person.

International attraction

Bozdağ Film Plateaus draws visitors from across Türkiye and around the globe, including countries in the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, the Balkans, and Latin America. Its reputation as a tourist hotspot continues to grow, offering a unique blend of culture and entertainment.

Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., it is a destination that promises something special for everyone. This midterm holiday, why not take a break from the ordinary and immerse yourself in the extraordinary?

Bozdağ Film Plateaus isn’t just a place to visit – it’s an experience to remember.