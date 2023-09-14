In a city known for its iconic skyline, the streets of New York City have been transformed into an awe-inspiring canvas of artistic expression as Art Week takes center stage. From seasoned art connoisseurs to newcomers eager to explore, this weeklong celebration promises an extraordinary journey through the boundless world of human creativity. New York Art Week, a vibrant and dynamic showcase of contemporary art, has brought together artists, collectors and enthusiasts from every corner of the globe, offering a unique perspective on the ever-evolving art scene.

As we delve into this whirlwind of creativity, we unveil a series of notable fairs, each with its own distinct lens into the captivating universe of artistic expression.

20th-century masterpieces

My first stop was at the Independent Art Fair, now in its second edition, where the focus on 20th-century art brought forth a treasure trove of unseen masterpieces. The Independent 20th Century art fair is back for its second edition at the iconic Battery Maritime Building on 10 South Street in Manhattan.

"Huddled Masses" by Jean Shin displayed at the New York Art Week. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

As a spinoff of the renowned contemporary art-focused Independent, this fair curates an outstanding collection of top-tier artworks, making it the must-visit event of the week for art lovers. Among the renowned works of art, such as Andy Warhol's portraits at Vito Schnabel Gallery and Pablo Picasso's drawings at Perrotin, I was struck by the diversity of offerings. Winfred Rembert's tooled and dyed leather "paintings" at James Barron Art and a captivating solo presentation by Peter Nadin overlooking the harbor at Off Paradise showcased the fair's commitment to showcasing lesser-known yet remarkable artists. It was a rare opportunity to encounter historical artists rarely exhibited in New York or the U.S.

At the stand of New York gallery Venus Over Manhattan, I was entranced by the pairing of Calder gouaches with giant wooden sculptures from the South Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.

Art on Paper

My second visit led me to the Art on Paper fair, where a diverse array of artworks graced the galleries. One standout was Gallery/Miz from Türkiye, showcasing the fantastic art of Doğukan Çiğdem. Fremin Gallery also caught my attention with art that seemed to resonate with many attendees. However, it was Ardan Özmenoğlu's post-it artwork that truly stunned me at the fair. His innovative approach to this everyday medium demonstrated the power of creativity in unexpected places.

I was profoundly influenced by David Mach's "Dead Hand" piece, which featured a captivating collage of playing cards mounted on wood backing at the Art on Paper exhibition. Mach's artwork brilliantly blended the traditional and the contemporary, evoking a sense of nostalgia while challenging the boundaries of artistic expression. The intricate details and the meticulous arrangement of the cards conveyed a powerful message about the passage of time and the ephemeral nature of life, leaving a lasting impression on me as a viewer.

A view from the Independent 20th Century. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Armory Show

Finally, I explored the prestigious Armory Show, known for presenting works worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. While many galleries aimed to capture the attention of collectors, advisers and dealers, there was a refreshing shift toward more ambitious and thought-provoking artwork.

One piece that left a lasting impression on me was "Huddled Masses" (2020), presented by Boston's Praise Shadows Art Gallery, located in the lozenge-shaped area designated for curated projects under the theme "Rewriting Histories." Created by Jean Shin, this artwork featured three outcroppings inspired by the scholar's rocks in Zen gardens. However, a closer look revealed these rock forms were encrusted with mobile phones from the last 20 years, surrounded by a tangle of computer cables. Shin's thought-provoking piece pushed viewers to contemplate e-waste and the challenges of meditating in an age of constant distraction.