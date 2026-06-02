Far from tango's birthplace in working-class districts and port areas of Buenos Aires and Montevideo in Argentina and Uruguay, dance enthusiasts in Istanbul have built a close-knit and passionate community.

Every night, they gather at milongas – sessions of Argentine ballroom dancing – on both sides of this vast city that bridges Europe and Asia, drawn together by music, movement and the embrace of tango.

A couple dances tango next to a portrait of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk during a milonga evening at La Cumparsita, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 27, 2026. (AP Photo)

Turkish locals, foreign residents, visiting international teachers and travelers keep the dance alive while a multitude of dance schools and studios foster a vibrant tango scene.

Once a beginner and now a tango teacher, Gonca Çetin describes the city's tango community as both diverse and welcoming.

"It’s possible for everyone to find a tango environment that suits them. There’s a constantly growing and developing community,” she says.

At Istanbul’s milongas, where changing dance partners is part of the tradition, friends and strangers are eagerly share the dance floor.

Shoe molds are stacked at dance shoe maker Ercan Umay's workshop in Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 20, 2026. (AP Photo)

"I believe tango is a conversation without words,” Çetin added. "What draws me to it is the unique balance between connection and freedom. Through music and embrace, I am able to communicate, create and express my emotions in a way that feels both deeply personal and profoundly shared.”

The city’s tango culture also extends beyond the dance floor.

In his small Istanbul workshop, master shoemaker Ercan Umay handcrafts tango shoes for dancers who glide through the city’s milongas, preserving another essential tradition of tango culture.