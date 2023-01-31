The canvas is street walls for Akın Ayaz, a second-year student in Anadolu University's sculpture department, who splashes colorful stories with his graffiti and sculptures made of waste materials.

The 23-year-old student Ayaz, who has been interested in graffiti arts and installation since his childhood, has permission to paint any wall of his liking as he roams around in the city of Eskişehir.

Ayaz, who also creates dazzling figures from wood, metal and marble materials in his workshop, contributes to the recycling of waste materials through his art.

Speaking to an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter, he said that he has been working with graffiti artists older than him on the streets for many years.

Highlighting the importance of a valuable master-apprentice relationship, Ayaz said: "So far, I have created 20 works. I stand for the narratives that we throw the background out of focus within our lives. I strive to perform works that create catharsis (a Greek term denoting purification and purgation of emotions through dramatic art) effect in people. Within the rapid movement of the street, I aim to make people stop."

Stating that he prefers a durable spray type used internationally in street art, Ayaz said the street itself is a "playground."

"I load the paints in my suitcase and start painting a suitable area. Depending on the type of my work, it may take a few days. As an installation, I place some images and figurines anywhere in the city. So that I can disrupt the usual flow of the street. For instance, by combining a dismantled traffic cone with another, I create unexpected, critical work. I have around 15-20 works resembling this," he added.

Stating that he mainly works on metal figures in his workshop, Ayaz said that he found these from waste materials he bought from scrap dealers.

Expressing his fondness for "deformed works," Ayaz stated: "I use welding and grinding machines when making metal figures. I usually visit vacant lands, junkyards and abandoned buildings to find materials. I bring together waste materials and create various products. So far, I have created two or three metal figures. It takes an average of one week to complete them. I plan to exhibit and sell my work in the future."

Ayaz noted that in addition to metal figures, he also included waste wood and marble in his works.