As part of the Lavender Harvest and Arts Days organized by the Burdur Governorship, the renowned dance troupe Fire of Anatolia, also known as "Anadolu Ateşi," took the stage for the first night show at the historic Sagalassos Ancient City, famously known as the "City of Loves and Emperors."

Prior to the performance, the Antonine Fountain, a significant landmark within the ancient site, was illuminated, setting a magical atmosphere for the evening.

The event began with a DJ performance, followed by a live music session featuring students and teachers from the Fine Arts High School, who played various instruments and sang for the gathered audience.

The highlight of the night was the mesmerizing dance performance by Fire of Anatolia, captivating nearly 5,000 local and international art enthusiasts.

The crowd watches the performance of the Fire of Anatolia at the ancient city of Sagalassos, Burdur, southern Türkiye, June 29, 2025. (İHA Photo)

Significant progress

Burdur Governor Tülay Baydar Bilgihan expressed her pleasure in bringing the Fire of Anatolia to art lovers. She noted that excavation work at Sagalassos continues under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s “Legacy for the Future” project.

Governor Bilgihan emphasized the importance of the new nighttime lighting system at the site, stating, "We have made significant progress in terms of night illumination. This will be fully operational starting in September. We aim to attract history and culture lovers to Sagalassos more frequently."

Fatih Kazık, a dancer and dance instructor with Fire of Anatolia who hails from Burdur, shared his pride in performing in his hometown for the first time.

At the end of the show, Governor Bilgihan presented the dancers with bouquets of lavender, symbolizing the region’s rich cultural heritage.