In a recent meeting evaluating Türkiye's tourism data for the first nine months of 2023, Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy provided detailed insights into the ongoing restoration efforts at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque. During the session, Ersoy unveiled plans for a visitor management policy to be implemented at the iconic site starting Jan. 15.

Minister Ersoy informed attendees that extensive restoration work is underway in various sections of the Hagia Sophia Mosque, with plans to progress to other parts upon their completion. He emphasized that, based on UNESCO's recommendations, a visitor management plan would be enforced to enhance the quality and safety of visits while preserving the historical significance of the site.

"Starting from Jan. 15, 2024, we are implementing a visitor management plan in line with UNESCO's guidance. This strategic move aims to ensure the preservation of the Hagia Sophia Mosque and its square as UNESCO World Heritage Sites," Minister Ersoy announced.

One of the key changes outlined by Ersoy is the introduction of separate entry points for worship and tourism purposes. Turkish citizens visiting for worship will not experience any alterations however, foreign visitors arriving for tourism and cultural exploration will be required to pay an entrance fee, a practice commonly observed at many iconic places of worship worldwide.

Addressing concerns about the entrance fee, Minister Ersoy clarified, "We have not finalized the fee yet. We will determine the fee structure before Jan. 15, 2024. Our focus right now is on the effective implementation of the visitor management plan."

Implementing the visitor management policy is anticipated to streamline the flow of visitors, reduce overcrowding and protect the historical and cultural significance of the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque.