The Zeugma Mosaic Museum, home to the world-renowned “Gypsy Girl” mosaic and numerous other significant artifacts, continues to attract both domestic and international tourists, contributing substantially to Gaziantep’s cultural tourism.

Established in 2011 by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism along the historic Silk Road, the museum spans 30,000 square meters (over 322,900 square feet). Its collection features the “Gypsy Girl” mosaic, the “Mars” statue, Roman-era fountains and unique mosaics unearthed during rescue excavations at villas along the Euphrates River.

A general view of the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye, Jan. 10, 2026. (AA Photo)

The museum, which has received the Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Award, emerged as a tourism centerpiece in 2025 by setting new visitor records.

Record-breaking year

Gaziantep Museum Director Özgür Çomak said that Zeugma is among the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s most important museums.

“Zeugma has international recognition and a very rich collection,” Çomak said. “The Zeugma Mosaic Museum is a symbol of Gaziantep and of Türkiye. The ‘Gypsy Girl’ is one of our most important works, with international brand value. Beyond that, we also have many significant mosaics depicting Roman and Greek mythology.”

The museum welcomed 466,000 visitors in 2024, Çomak noted. In 2025, the number jumped to 616,000, marking a record-breaking year for the institution. On May 16, 2025, the museum set its all-time single-day visitor record with 8,126 guests.

“We hope 2026 will be even more successful than 2025,” Çomak said. “We thank the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the governorate, the metropolitan municipality, and all our partners for their promotional efforts. We aim to set new records in the coming year.”

Visitors explore the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye, Jan. 10, 2026. (AA Photo)

Çomak emphasized that the museum serves as a gateway for cultural tourism in Gaziantep, noting that most tours visiting the city make their first stop at Zeugma.

Visitor reactions

Visitors praised the museum and its iconic mosaics.

Dilara Aydın, visiting from Istanbul, said the museum was a highlight of their two-day trip.

Selin Uymaz, on her first visit to Gaziantep, said, “The eyes of the ‘Gypsy Girl’ left a strong impression on us.”

Sıla Soylu Ulusoy, traveling from Samsun, added, “I had seen the ‘Gypsy Girl’ many times online, but seeing it here in person was far more mesmerizing and impressive.”