Göbeklitepe, the 12,000-year-old archaeological site in Şanlıurfa, Türkiye, often called the “zero point of history,” has inspired a new generation of Kazakh contemporary artists.

The exhibition, titled “SHAFT. Unearthing Hidden Threads,” opened in Astana, showcasing works by Kazakh artists influenced by the historical and cultural richness of Türkiye's southeastern Anatolia Region.

Organized by the Turkish Embassy in Astana at the National Museum of Kazakhstan, the opening ceremony was attended by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Astana Mustafa Kapucu, Kazakh Parliament members, prominent figures from Kazakhstan’s cultural and artistic communities, historians, archaeologists, foreign diplomats and representatives of Turkish institutions.

Professor Necmi Karul, head of the Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe Excavation Project, who was specially invited to the event, also participated.

The exhibition, curated by Kazakh artists Baurcan Sagiyev and Madina Sergazina, features works by painter Dariya Nurtaza, inspired by a recent trip to southeastern Anatolia.

Sagiyev told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the exhibition was the result of their artistic and scientific journey to the region. “We visited Göbeklitepe, the oldest known trace of human civilization and it left a profound impression on us,” he said.

During their travels, the artists also visited the Karahantepe excavation site, about 40 kilometers from Göbeklitepe. Sagiyev noted, “Excavations at Karahantepe are still ongoing and we were able to witness the discovery of a new human sculpture firsthand. It was an unforgettable experience.”

Visitors explore “SHAFT. Unearthing Hidden Threads,” an exhibition inspired by Göbeklitepe, Astana, Kazakhstan, Jan. 14, 2026. (AA Photo)

He added that visiting the sites evoked both astonishment and a strange emotional connection. “We gained a sense not only of how people lived 12,000 years ago but also of how ancient the history of art and culture is,” Sagiyev said.

Painter Dariya Nurtaza said she was particularly inspired by the animal figures carved into stones at Göbeklitepe and the way ancient people interacted with nature. “You realize there that human imagination is limitless,” she said. Her works, reflecting these stone carvings, will remain on display until the end of March.

Karul also delivered a seminar at the National Museum of Kazakhstan during the exhibition. In his presentation, he shared scientific findings on Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe with leading Kazakh archaeologists and historians.

Speaking to AA after the seminar, Karul said the event generated serious interest among his Kazakh colleagues. “It is highly motivating for us that people from distant regions are interested in the work we are conducting in Şanlıurfa,” he said.

Karul recalled the launch of the Taş Tepeler Project in 2021 by Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism. “Through this project, we are conducting excavations at Göbeklitepe and other prehistoric sites, uncovering unique relics from humanity’s transition to settled life,” he said.

He also suggested that Kazakhstan, which has rich kurgan burial sites affected by extreme temperatures, could benefit from a similar project.

Kazakh archaeologist Talgat Mamirov described the seminar as highly productive, particularly in sharing significant Neolithic findings related to Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe. “Karul’s research reveals scientific insights into these monuments and the era they represent. We saw interesting parallels with our own heritage,” he said.

Mamirov emphasized that the construction of monuments like Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe reflects complex social structures. “These were not everyday functional structures. They required immense time, effort and intellectual planning, indicating that society had reached a higher level of cognitive and cultural development,” he said.