The Virtual Simulation Center contributes to understanding the mystery of Göbeklitepe, a site with a history spanning 12,000 years and is listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Aydın Aslan, the director of the Şanlıurfa Culture and Tourism Directorate, told Anadolu Agency (AA) reporters that the ancient site is one of the most significant centers of the Neolithic period.

Aslan explained that Göbeklitepe, famous for its "T"-shaped upright stones, which are 3 to 6 meters (9.84 to 19.69 feet) tall and weigh between 40 and 60 tons and decorated with wild animal figures, is considered "the zero point of history." He emphasized that the site attracts attention due to the remains of ancient temples.

A visitor taking photos of the virtual simulation of Göbeklitepe's history, Şanlıurfa, Türkiye, Nov. 17, 2024. (AA Photo)

Aslan stated that, to better understand the importance of this historical site, it continues to be the subject of books, movies, TV series and animated films.

He highlighted that the virtual simulation center tells the story of the process that took place after the construction of Göbeklitepe through animations. Aslan explained that the center helps visitors better understand the mystery of the historical site.

He mentioned that the center is essential for helping visitors make sense of the Neolithic period.

“There is an important narrative in the center, particularly for visitors to understand the story after the Ice Age and the emergence of Göbeklitepe. There are animations and documentaries that explain processes such as the end of the Ice Age, the movement of Neolithic humans as hunters and gatherers, the construction of their shelters and the subsequent building of Göbeklitepe. We then follow the story of humanity as it transitions from hunting and gathering to agriculture and the domestication of animals. Our visitors express their satisfaction after experiencing and witnessing this journey. We recommend that our visitors experience how the area evolved by visiting the virtual simulation center before seeing Göbeklitepe in person,” he outlined.