The centuries-old culture of Sephardic Jews was celebrated in New York's Turkish House (Türkevi) for the first time as part of celebrations of Hanukkah, the Festival of Light.

At a ceremony to celebrate Hanukkah hosted by the Turkish Embassy in Washington, D.C. and the Turkish Consulate in New York, members of the Jewish community lit a 19th-century menorah.

The 150-year-old menorah, which now belongs to Jewish collector Thomas Gelb, was recovered from a synagogue in Prague burnt down by the Nazis during World War II.

Speaking at the ceremony, Turkish Ambassador to the U.S. Hasan Murat Mercan said that the Turkish House is home to all Turkish Jews, their friends and relatives.

''The Jewish community is an inseparable part of our land, our community, whether they live in Türkiye or New York,'' he said. ''Türkiye has been home to different religions, different cultures, and all of them helped with the cornerstone of our collective history ... Our diversity reflects our strength.''

Turkish Consul General in New York Reyhan Özgur said that today's gathering is another testament to the growing friendship between the Turkish and Jewish peoples.

''The doors of Turkish House are always wide open to our Jewish friends,'' he said. Today’s Hanukkah celebration is historic in the sense that for the first time, menorah candles will be lit in Turkish House.''

He said that Sephardic Jews have become an integral part of Turkish society, enriching its culture and economy.

Asaf Zamir, consul general of Israel in New York, thanked Türkiye for celebrating Hanukkah at the Turkish House and for its friendship.

''The fact that you decided to have this event this evening is extremely important to us,'' he said.

The Chief Rabbi of Türkiye, Isak Haleva, also attended the ceremony from Istanbul via videoconference to wish Jews in the U.S. a happy Hanukkah.