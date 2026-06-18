The historic Harran Palace in the Harran district of Şanlıurfa, southeastern Türkiye, has been officially renamed the “Harran Selahaddin Eyyubi Palace” following new archaeological findings from ongoing excavations.

The site, which is listed on UNESCO’s Tentative World Heritage List, has been excavated for 12 years under the direction of Harran University scholar Mehmet Önal. The work is carried out with funding from Ministry of Culture and Tourism and coordination from the Şanlıurfa Governor’s Office, Şanlıurfa Metropolitan Municipality and the Şanlıurfa Museum Directorate, with additional support from the Turkish Historical Society, Harran University and the Harran District Governorate.

Archaeological evidence

Önal told Anadolu Agency (AA) that inscriptions and archaeological remains discovered at the site demonstrate a strong connection to the Ayyubid period, particularly to Saladin.

“Based on our research and the inscriptions uncovered during excavations, it became clear that it would be more accurate to refer to the site as the Harran Selahaddin Eyyubi Palace,” Önal said. “After consultations with the district governor and relevant authorities, this decision was made. The palace was converted into a castle during the Ayyubid period. Polygonal towers surrounding the fortress, the defensive walls and the bridge connecting the city to the castle were all constructed during Saladin’s era.”

Historical presence in Harran

Önal also noted that historical sources indicate Selahaddin Eyyubi spent three winters in Harran, during which he is believed to have stayed at the castle.

He added that a comprehensive academic book has been prepared based on the findings. “In light of the data we obtained, we also named the book Harran Selahaddin Eyyubi Palace. This naming reflects the site’s historical identity and its strong ties to Saladin,” Önal said.

Conservation and restoration efforts continue at the site, which remains under excavation. Önal said special attention is being given to preserving the original fabric of the structure, particularly in the bathhouse section.

Researchers say the findings are helping to clarify the architectural and historical significance of the complex, reinforcing its role as a key Ayyubid-era site in Türkiye.