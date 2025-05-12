Zile, a town in Tokat province, Türkiye continues to captivate the interest of archaeologists and historians due to its deep-rooted historical significance. Recent findings from an excavation at Zile Castle have revealed an ancient mosaic, further establishing the town's importance in antiquity. Murat Tekin, the head of the excavation team at Zile Castle Ancient Theater and a faculty member in the Department of History at Tokat Gaziosmanpaşa University (TOGÜ), spoke about the importance of these discoveries and how they connect to Zile's rich and layered history.

Historic role

Tekin, in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), spoke about Zile's historical prominence, tracing its legacy back to ancient civilizations. He pointed out that Zile’s name has appeared throughout various periods, beginning with the Hittite period, when the settlement was known as Anziliya. In antiquity, it was referred to as Zela, and today, the town retains the name Zile, preserving its ancient legacy through the centuries.

The significance of Zile also extends to the Roman Empire. In 47 B.C., following the famous Battle of Zela, Roman Emperor Julius Caesar wrote the legendary phrase "Veni, vidi, vici" ("I came, I saw, I conquered") in Zile and sent it to Rome, marking an important moment in world history. This event underscores Zile’s strategic position and importance in the ancient world.

Ongoing excavations

Since 2022, Tekin and his team have been leading excavations at the ancient theater located near Zile Castle, with the permission of the General Directorate of Cultural Assets and Museums. These excavations have already revealed important architectural and cultural artifacts, shedding light on the urban and social life of the ancient inhabitants of Zile.

The ancient theater, a prominent structure in Zile’s historical landscape, is a testament to the town’s once-thriving status as a cultural and social hub during Roman times. The excavations continue to deepen our understanding of this critical site, and ongoing research may soon uncover more about the city's public spaces, entertainment, and daily life.

In addition to the excavation of the theater, another significant discovery has drawn attention – the finding of a mosaic during an illegal excavation near the site. Located about 200 meters (656.17 feet) from the ongoing excavation of the theater, this mosaic is believed to be linked to the remains of Zile’s lower city. Tekin emphasized that Zile was a key center in the ancient world, known for its grand theater, castle, rock tombs, terraced tunnels and the annual Sakaia Festival, which today continues as the Zile Fair.

The newly uncovered mosaic is a remarkable find that helps reinforce Zile's historical importance. While a detailed analysis of the mosaic is still pending, Tekin confirmed that it dates back to the Roman period. The mosaic contains the word "tyrphe," a term that symbolizes luxury and indulgence, further suggesting the wealth and sophistication of Zile during the Roman era.

The discovery of the mosaic and the ongoing excavation work at the ancient theater are expected to significantly enhance Zile’s visibility in both academic and tourism circles. Tekin expressed that expanding the excavation to include the area of the mosaic could offer valuable insights into Zile’s ancient urban planning, lifestyle and cultural practices.

As the excavation progresses, the potential for promoting Zile as a tourist destination grows. With its rich historical sites, such as the ancient theater, castle, and now the mosaic, Zile has the opportunity to attract visitors keen on exploring its ancient past. The combination of archaeological discoveries and the town’s vibrant cultural heritage could position Zile as an important cultural and tourism hub in Türkiye.