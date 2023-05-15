An approximately 200-year-old Ottoman inscription put up for sale on a secondhand selling website was taken under protection by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

According to reports, the person, who lives in quake-stricken Kahramanmaraş's Elbistan district, advertised the artifact on a secondhand selling website with the caption "antique stone with writing."

Also, the person claimed that the cultural artifact was "from the owner" and was "secondhand," pricing it at TL 20,000 ($1,017).

Upon complaints from some of the website members, the General Directorate of Cultural Assets and Museums of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism took the necessary action to take the artifact under protection, delivering the item to the Elbistan Museum Directorate.

The first determinations conducted by the museum experts revealed the inscription comprising six lines was found to belong to a fountain dated "1835-1836."