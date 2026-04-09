The historic walls of the ancient city of Sillyon in the Serik district of Antalya, known as the defensive system that resisted Alexander the Great, have been restored.

Work continues at the ancient city under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s “Legacy for the Future Project,” with Opet as the main sponsor.

Sillyon, which has hosted continuous settlements for 7,000 years and served as home to many civilizations, is referred to as the “cradle of civilizations.” Its strong defense system made it a city that Alexander the Great could not conquer.

As part of the ongoing restoration work in Sillyon, one of the significant cities of the ancient Pamphylia region that offers visitors a journey through time, the Hellenistic walls located on the western side of the city have been reconstructed.

Additionally, support and repair work is ongoing on the Hellenistic tower located between the walls, considered one of the best-preserved examples in Anatolia.

'Naturally strong defense system'

Murat Taşkıran, head of excavations at the ancient city and a faculty member at Pamukkale University, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he has a particular interest in Sillyon’s defense system and even based his doctoral thesis on it.

Taşkıran emphasized that Sillyon has a naturally protected structure and that in the ancient period, defense was not solely dependent on architecture; the city’s strategic location also determined its defensive approach.

Explaining that this strategic location also influenced the city’s military architecture, Taşkıran said: “Due to Sillyon’s terrain, it already had a strong defense system. Nevertheless, to ensure there were no weaknesses during the Hellenistic period, a wall system was built on the western side, the only accessible part of the city. Towers were constructed at intervals along these walls. That already nearly impregnable defense became completely impenetrable with this Hellenistic wall system. As a result, there is no record of any significant attack damaging the city in history.”

'A uniquely preserved work in Anatolia'

Pointing out that these walls were used during the Byzantine, Seljuk and Ottoman periods, Taşkıran said: “When Muslim Turks conquered the region, they fully controlled it, so there was little need for walls or towers. Some of these structures were repaired during the Ottoman period to serve as accommodations. Last year, we began restoration work on the Hellenistic tower and its attached walls. Part of the wall had collapsed, so we repaired it using its original materials. With the wall restored, Sillyon’s symbolic defense structure has been clearly revealed.”

Regarding the Hellenistic tower in the walls, Taşkıran added: “It still stands firmly and is a uniquely preserved artifact in Anatolia. This year, support and repair work on the tower will continue.”