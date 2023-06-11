Istanbul witnessed an unforgettable night for music enthusiasts as the Hollywood Vampires took the stage Saturday. This exceptional band, comprising the talented Johnny Depp, the iconic Alice Cooper, and the accomplished Joe Perry, delivered a mesmerizing performance that left the audience in awe.

The supergroup took the stage at Istanbul’s Life Park as part of their world tour. Solo act Ogün Sanlisoy, one of the pioneers of Turkish heavy metal music, was the opening performance.

The event was organized by Neo Events and Stellar and during the concert Depp provided vocals, and played the bass and rhythm guitar, besides the keyboards.

Hollywood Vampires, a band consisting of American actor Johnny Depp and rock musicians Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, performed a concert at Life Park Istanbul, Türkiye, June 10, 2023. (AA Photo)

Hollywood Vampires derives its name from a legendary rock club that was founded in the 1970s by Cooper, the iconic drummer of The Who.

Apart from their self-titled first album, "Hollywood Vampire" released Rise in 2019 and their first live album in 2023, Live in Rio.

"We are coming to Istanbul Life Park on June 10. At the same time, in order to reduce the impact of the devastating earthquakes that cost the lives of many innocents (sic) people a little bit and to contribute to the collection of needed aid, we will donate all the income from the concert we will give on the evening of June 10 in Istanbul to DEC (Disasters Emergency Committee). We donate it to the earthquake relief fund,” the band wrote on June 3 on Twitter.

The band’s next stop will be June 12 in Sofia, Bulgaria.