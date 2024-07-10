To mark Hungary’s assumption of the European Union Council Presidency from July 1 to Dec. 31, the Hungarian Embassy organized a cultural opening program at the Ankara Painting and Sculpture Museum on Sunday, July 7.

This year also coincides with the 2024 Hungarian-Turkish Cultural Year, allowing for an extensive cultural event.

To mark the European Union (EU) Council "Hungarian Presidency" and the "2024 Hungarian-Turkish Cultural Year," the fine arts exhibition titled "Clear Skies, Stormy Times" was opened at the Painting and Sculpture Museum, Ankara, Türkiye, June 7, 2024. (AA Photo)

The program featured the opening of the painting exhibition "Clear Skies, Stormy Times" from the private collection of Gabor Kovacs. The event was attended by Hungarian Ambassador Viktor Matis, chairperson of the Turkish Parliament's EU Harmonization Committee Burhan Kayatürk, Deputy Undersecretary of the Hungarian Ministry of Culture and Innovation Gabor Csaba, Deputy Director General of Fine Arts from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism Erkan Tarhan, members of diplomatic missions and numerous art enthusiasts from Ankara.

The exhibition at the Painting and Sculpture Museum until Aug. 26 showcases a selection of paintings by 19th – and 20th-century Hungarian artists.

At the opening, Hungary's Ambassador to Ankara, Viktor Matis, gave a speech, Ankara, Türkiye, June 7, 2024. (AA Photo)

During the opening, notable speeches were given by leading Hungarian collector and supporter of Hungarian culture, Gabor Kovacs. In his speech, he highlighted the general objectives of Hungary's EU Presidency, which include enhancing global economic connections, competitiveness, agricultural policy, EU enlargement policy, combating illegal migration, defense policy and addressing demographic challenges. Ambassador Viktor Matis emphasized their focus on facilitating dialogue between Türkiye and the EU during the six-month presidency, supporting high-level dialogues, updating the Customs Union and promoting visa liberalization.

The second part of the cultural opening program featured a stellar gala performance by operetta, dance and orchestra artists from the Budapest Operetta Theatre, celebrating its 100th anniversary. The performance, held under the Bozkurt statue in the Turkish Hearth Hall of the Painting and Sculpture Museum, received great applause from Ankara's art lovers.