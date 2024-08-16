At the upcoming Culture Road Festival, more than 30 ice sculptures representing Erzurum's architectural structures and cultural values will be showcased for art enthusiasts.

The Ata Ice Museum, established in 2019 within the Faculty of Fine Arts at Atatürk University, is the only ice museum in Türkiye. The museum, which maintains a temperature of minus 5 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit) year-round, will feature special ice sculptures created for the festival, including interpretations of figures from Turkish mythology.

Academics and students from the museum are working diligently in preparation for the Culture Road Festival, which will take place in Erzurum on Aug. 17, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The festival will present sculptures depicting Erzurum's cultural values and historical sites and will also raise awareness about the conflict in Palestine.

This photo showcases ice artworks that will be exhibited at the Culture Road Festival, Erzurum, Türkiye, Aug. 15, 2024. (AA Photo)

The three-month preparation process has culminated in a unique exhibition at the museum, which will include special lighting systems to enhance the visitors' experience.

30-plus ice sculptures

Professor Mustafa Bulat, head of the Sculpture Department at the Faculty of Fine Arts and Coordinator of the Ata Ice Museum, informed Anadolu Agency (AA) that more than 30 ice artworks will be displayed at the festival.

Regarding the works to be exhibited at the Erzurum Culture Road Festival, Bulat said: "Our museum will feature an ice sculpture exhibition with 14 works related to Turkish mythology, created by one of our master’s students. Additionally, we will showcase 'Erzurum Cultural Street' sculptures, which depict Erzurum's architectural structures and cultural values, created by our students and faculty. The museum will also display igloos and skateboard sculptures designed as play areas for children, along with a work dedicated to children who have been killed in Palestine."

This photo showcases an ice artwork that will be exhibited at the Culture Road Festival, Erzurum, Türkiye, Aug. 15, 2024. (AA Photo)

Bulat emphasized that ice sculptures are a sustainable art form. "Ice is a sculptural material created from water. We use its transparency to interpret our Anatolian and Erzurum cultures," he explained.

'Angel-Winged Child' sculpture

Master’s student Abdurrahman Datlı has created a sculpture titled "Angel-Winged Child" to honor the children killed in Gaza. This sculpture will also be displayed at the museum.

Datlı explained that his sculpture is a response to oppression. "I created this sculpture for the innocent children who died in Gaza amid the war. The wings on the sculpture symbolize their innocence and beauty, akin to angels. I chose ice to reflect their transparency. My work is a response to the war, a stand against oppression," he said.

Mythological figures

Muhammet Zeki Zengin has combined mythological figures with ice, describing how sculptures of lions, tigers, dragons, Şahmeran (a mythological creature) and Seljuk eagles are interpreted in the exhibition.