Istanbul is set to welcome the groundbreaking artist and pioneer of the pop art movement, Andy Warhol, as his exhibition "Andy Warhol-Istanbul," featuring 125 of his works, is scheduled to open on Oct. 1 at the Istanbul Tulip Museum.

The grand launch of the exhibition will be held on Sept. 30 at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) as part of the Beyoğlu Cultural Road Events, officiated by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. The artworks will be on display at the AKM for 15 days.

Andy Warhol, an American painter, graphic designer and filmmaker, has left an indelible mark on the art world and popular culture with his creative works and unique style, making him one of the pivotal figures in contemporary art. He is known for his radical approaches that reshaped the art world.

Born in 1928 in Pittsburgh to a Slovak immigrant family, Andy Warhol commenced his artistic career by creating commercial illustrations. Over time, he evolved into one of the most colorful and striking figures in the modern art world.

Warhol started his career as a commercial illustrator and graphic designer but quickly distinguished himself with a unique approach that pushed the boundaries of the art world. He relocated to New York and began making a name for himself in the mid-1950s. The foundation of his art was to showcase the captivating and mundane objects of American consumer culture.

Repetition and reproduction played a significant role in Warhol's art. For example, he repeated popular objects and celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, Campbell's soup cans and Coca-Cola bottles, turning them into art while also rendering them mundane. Using vibrant colors and simple compositions, he questioned aesthetic perceptions and made popular culture a part of art.

Warhol's style aimed to communicate with the visual language of contemporary society. Influenced by the world of advertising, celebrities and consumer culture, Warhol became a part of this visual language and incorporated it into his art. His frequent use of everyday objects and famous symbols in his artworks made art more accessible to the broader public, transcending the privilege of an elite class.

Among Warhol's sources of inspiration were American consumer culture, celebrities, newspaper headlines and Hollywood stars.

Comprising 125 pieces, the exhibit will be open to visit until Feb. 29.