Thursday marks the 19th anniversary of the passing of esteemed Turkish poet and writer Attila Ilhan, who left behind a wealth of unforgettable works in Turkish literature. Known for his iconic lines, including those from his famous poem “Ben Sana Mecburum Bilemezsin” ("You Cannot Know I Am Obliged to You"), Ilhan carved out a unique space in Turkish poetry with his distinctive style.

Born on June 15, 1925, in the Menemen district of Izmir, Ilhan was the first child of Judge Bedrettin Bey and Memnune Hanım. Bedrettin, also a divan poet, moved the family to Izmir after retiring to pursue a career in law. Growing up in this vibrant city, Ilhan developed an early interest in literature, inspired by his father. He penned his first poem titled "İlkbahar" ("Spring") in the third grade and began writing novels during middle school.

Ilhan faced significant challenges in his youth. In 1941, at just 16 years old, he was arrested for promoting communism due to his correspondence with a girl, which included poems by the world-renowned poet Nazım Hikmet. This incident led to his expulsion from school and resulted in three weeks of house arrest followed by two months in prison. He was issued a document stating he could not attend school anywhere in Türkiye. Following his father’s legal battles, Ilhan regained his right to education in 1944 and resumed his studies in Istanbul.

By this time, the young poet had already begun to win awards. He graduated from high school in 1946 and enrolled in the Faculty of Law at Istanbul University. In 1948, at the age of 23, he published his first poetry collection, "Duvar" (The Wall), which he produced independently. His poems addressed themes of freedom, patriotism, self-sacrifice, peace and humanity, reflecting the tensions and struggles of World War II.

Deciding to leave university in 1948, Ilhan moved to Paris, where he spent six years traveling between Istanbul, Paris and Izmir. During his time in Paris, he made socio-political observations that would later inform his novels and poetry. Known by the nickname "Kaptan" ("Captain"), Ilhan explained that he earned the moniker from friends during a period when he grew a beard, with the name becoming popularized through his poem "Kaptan," which consists of five sections.

Upon returning to Türkiye, Ilhan faced further challenges in 1951 when he was investigated for an article he wrote for Gerçek newspaper. He returned to Paris but eventually made a permanent return to Türkiye, continuing his education before leaving university to pursue a career in journalism.

In 1953, Ilhan began working as a film critic for Vatan newspaper and published his first novel, "Sokaktaki Adam" ("The Man on the Street"). Despite having written 10 unpublished novels, he explained that there was a very intelligent reason behind this decision: “Because I know that writers tell their own stories in their first novels. That is not true novel writing; it’s keeping a diary.”

He developed a unique poetic style by creating a new sound system in his work, famously stating in an interview, "Poetry comes and makes itself known." Ilhan also made significant contributions to cinema, writing 15 screenplays under the pseudonym Ali Kaptanoğlu, including "Kartallar Yüksek Uçar" ("Eagles Fly High"), "Yarın Artık Bugündür" ("Tomorrow Is Today"), and "Sekiz Sütuna Manşet" ("Eight-Column Headlines").

Between 1952 and 1956, Ilhan was part of a literary community surrounding the magazine Mavi (Blue), which included writers like Orhan Duru and Ferit Edgü. This collective initiated the "Mavi" or "Maviciler" movement, known for its social-realist poetry.

Throughout his journalism career, Ilhan worked in various capacities including reporter, secretary, columnist, chief writer and editor-in-chief. His poetry collections "Yağmur Kaçağı" ("Rain Leak") and "Ben Sana Mecburum" ("I Am Obliged to You") greatly influenced young poets.

Ilhan often focused on local and rural themes in his novels, exploring Türkiye's recent history from political, economic and social perspectives. He examined both the positive and negative impacts of Western culture in the country through his characterizations and addressed historical events and social balances in many of his works.

An accomplished translator, Ilhan translated French novelist Andre Malraux's "Rebellion in Kanton" and "Man's Hope," as well as French poet Louis Aragon's "The Bells of Basel" into Turkish. His writings in the "Söyleşi" column for Cumhuriyet newspaper and his televised program "Time Travel" on TRT 2 were later compiled into five books.

Ilhan received numerous awards throughout his life. He passed away at the age of 80 on Oct. 10, 2005, in his Istanbul home from a second heart attack, and was laid to rest in Aşiyan Cemetery. In his honor, the "Attila İlhan Science Art Culture Foundation" was established in 2007, which annually awards various prizes in the field of literature.