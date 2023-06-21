Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) London hosted a captivating evening on Tuesday, offering a unique blend of cultures through a Japanese tea ceremony with a Turkish twist. The event also featured an enlightening talk by Qayyim Naoki Yamamoto, an esteemed scholar in Ottoman Sufism and traditional Japanese culture.

Qayyim Naoki Yamamoto, known for his profound appreciation for merging Turkish spirituality with Japanese heritage, showcased the deep connection between art and spirituality through the traditional Japanese tea ceremony. Building upon the success of his previous event at the YEE London in 2022, where he explored the poetic affinity between Yunus Emre and Japanese culture, Yamamoto embarked on an ambitious project in collaboration with a skilled traditional craftsman from Kyoto. Their shared goal was to infuse new life into Japanese culture, drawing inspiration from the intricate artistry of traditional Turkish calligraphy.

During the captivating presentation, Yamamoto skillfully introduced the audience to the profound themes of spirituality that have greatly influenced him as a Japanese individual. His engaging storytelling and heartfelt passion captivated attendees as he shared the inspiration behind his remarkable endeavor to create a new traditional Japanese culture infused with the essence of Turkish spirituality. Yamamoto showcased a harmonious fusion of Turkish and Japanese artistic traditions through his own crafted Japanese traditional handicrafts, showcasing the beauty of their intertwined essence.

Qayyim Naoki Yamamoto poses with the calligraphy artworks, London, U.K., June 20, 2023. (Photo courtesy of YEE)

Throughout the ceremony, Yamamoto sparked thought-provoking discussions, exploring many topics that resonated deeply with the audience. The significance of the Turkish spiritual practices of the Japanese tea ceremony was explored, unveiling the various types and their profound meanings. Yamamoto shared insights from his previous project, where he ingeniously incorporated a classical Islamic poem into a Japanese fan, symbolizing the convergence of two rich cultural traditions. Drawing inspiration from the Turkish Mevlevi lodges and their training methods, he highlighted the striking similarities between Mevlevi culture and the Japanese tea ceremony. The concept of "nothingness" and its profound significance in the spiritual journey was thoughtfully examined, enriching the audience's understanding of Turkish spirituality and traditional Japanese practices.

Yamamoto also delved into his collaboration with a traditional craftsman in Kyoto, sharing the fascinating adaptation of traditional Turkish calligraphy to the Japanese Natsume, the tea caddy used in traditional Japanese tea ceremonies. He explored the intricate relationship between Ottoman poetry and Japanese culture, using fictional characters as a conduit to introduce the richness of Ottoman culture and poetry to younger generations. The concept of student and master, repentance and the intriguing parallels between Sufism and Japanese manga were thoughtfully examined, further deepening the cultural exploration.

Following the enlightening talk, Yamamoto demonstrated the art of the Japanese tea tradition, explaining the precise movements and their underlying significance. Initiating the ceremony, all participants exchanged mutual bows, a traditional gesture conveying gratitude for the extraordinary opportunity. The air resonated with a simple yet profound phrase, "Thank you for granting me this extraordinary chance," echoing between the tea maker and the esteemed guests. Infusing a delightful Turkish touch, the participants were treated to the indulgence of Turkish delight, adding a lovely prelude to the forthcoming matcha tea experience.

Yamamoto commenced the tea ritual by purifying each item used in the ceremony, from the graceful bamboo whisks to the traditional tea bowl. The arrangement of the tea set before him represented the grand macrocosm, with each component symbolizing the five elements deeply ingrained in East Asian culture: wood, fire, earth, water and metal. This profound cosmic balance mirrored the microcosm embodied by Yamamoto himself.