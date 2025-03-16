Istanbul's Hagia Sophia History and Experience Museum, which offers a visual and auditory journey through the 1,700-year history of Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, has become a major attraction for both local and international visitors.

Through cutting-edge technology, the museum’s digital experience rooms immerse visitors in the historical journey of Hagia Sophia and Istanbul. The experience spans 13 rooms, where advanced technology brings history to life.

The museum also houses an expanded and diverse collection of artifacts, many of which are being displayed for the first time. Among the exhibits are valuable relics from the Byzantine and Ottoman periods.

Visitors enjoy the innovative storytelling about the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 15, 2025. (AA Photo)

The Museum's Historical Artifacts Collection features a 15th-century Quran, rare Quranic sections, and exquisite candlesticks. It also includes Christian liturgical items, along with a historical brick inscribed in ancient Greek that was used in the construction of Hagia Sophia. Additionally, a bronze medallion created by the Fossati brothers, once covering the face of one of the four Seraphim angels in the dome, is on display.

Eda Bildiricioğlu, CEO of Dem Museology, told the Anadolu Agency (AA) that the museum building was formerly the "Defter-i Hakani" registry office.

"The museum consists of three floors. The second and third floors host the Hagia Sophia experience museum, where art and storytelling merge through state-of-the-art technology to engage all the senses. On the first floor, we showcase 300 historical artifacts related to Hagia Sophia, many of which have never been exhibited before," she said.

Visitors can see the actual artifacts they learn about through the immersive experience, Bildiricioğlu noted. "After gaining insights about Hagia Sophia here, they visit the Hagia Sophia Mosque, making the experience more meaningful. There is a new trend in museology where technology is used to preserve and pass down cultural heritage to future generations. As technology has transformed other fields, it is now reshaping museums."

Bildiricioğlu emphasized the importance of integrating technology with art, music, and design. "Using the right technology in the right place is key. The museology concept we have introduced, our designs and the creative content developed by our team have earned us 10 international awards. Soon, we will expand to the global stage with immersive experience museums in Rome and London."

Since its opening, the museum has attracted significant attention, Bildiricioğlu added. "During Ramadan, we combined storytelling with the traditional ney, one of Anatolia’s most beautiful instruments. The atmosphere created by the ney added deeper meaning to the stories, drawing great interest from visitors. We also launched a special Ramadan campaign offering a 50% discount on tickets for every second visitor."

Initially planned as a Ramadan-exclusive feature, the ney performance resonated strongly with visitors. "Seeing the impact, we plan to integrate musical elements into our storytelling in future projects," Bildiricioğlu said.

Peter Mathias Skinnes, a Norwegian visitor, shared his impressions after his second trip to Istanbul. "I really liked the museum. There were many videos, but the artifact section was the most interesting. I have visited Hagia Sophia, but only parts of it were accessible. This museum provides a comprehensive understanding of its history," he said.