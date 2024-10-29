Israel's aggressive actions toward Lebanon pose a significant threat to Baalbek, a 3,000-year-old city listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Located in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, Baalbek is renowned as the "most magnificent temple city in the world."

Ongoing attacks

Since the onset of extensive attacks on Lebanon, beginning on Sept. 23, Baalbek has been targeted multiple times by Israeli warplanes. Following a previous conflict between Lebanon and Israel in 2006, this region has faced repeated airstrikes. The main road connecting Zahle to Baalbek and numerous buildings surrounding the ancient city, considered the most splendid temple city in the world, have suffered destruction due to these airstrikes.

The explosions resulting from these intense attacks have also caused damage to several historical structures near the ancient city, further jeopardizing its archaeological significance.

One notable affected structure is the Duris Dome, located in the village of Duris, which is predominantly inhabited by Lebanese Turkmen. Constructed during the Ayyubid period using Roman materials, the Duris Dome sustained damage to its columns and the stones of its dome began to crumble following the nearby airstrikes.

Cultural heritage at risk

Lebanese officials express deep concern over the damage inflicted on historical sites. Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada stated in an interview, “We did not request any assurances from Israel that it would refrain from bombing Baalbek Fortress and other archaeological sites, as we do not trust any commitments from Israel.” He emphasized that the attacks could lead to significant harm to archaeological sites, although comprehensive assessments have yet to be conducted.

A visitor examines the artifacts at the UNESCO World Heritage Site Baalbek in the Beqaa Valley, Lebanon, Oct. 25, 2024. (AA Photo)

Mortada highlighted that Lebanon, home to archaeological sites such as Tyre and Baalbek on the UNESCO World Heritage List, necessitates immediate action from UNESCO to safeguard these irreplaceable treasures.

Urging UNESCO to act

The ancient city of Tyre, located in southern Lebanon and another target of Israel's intense military operations, is also under threat. Following threats to archaeological sites, Lebanon reached out to UNESCO Ambassador Mustafa Adib, calling for urgent action to protect these areas, which hold exceptional global value.

Mortada has urged all international organizations, particularly UNESCO, to take measures to protect the cultural heritage of the city and safeguard civilians from ongoing Israeli attacks.

Significance of Baalbek

Baalbek, situated in the Beqaa Valley, has historically been a vital trade center connecting East and West and is regarded as one of the most important religious centers after Rome in ancient times. Throughout history, Baalbek has changed hands multiple times due to wars and conquests.

The city, where the Mediterranean Phoenician tribes and Roman religious beliefs intertwine, has witnessed the rule of Byzantines, Seljuks, Ayyubids, Crusaders, Mongols, Mamluks and Ottomans, with each civilization leaving its mark on the city.

The name Baalbek derives from "Baal," the most powerful deity in the Phoenician belief system. Protected by UNESCO since 1984, Baalbek is often referred to as the "largest," "oldest" and "most mysterious" temple city in the world.