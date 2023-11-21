Through the harmonious blend of qanun, oud, kemenche and percussion, “The Spirit of Istanbul” will sweep through the streets of London and Manchester on Dec. 11-13.

The streets of Istanbul have a storied past. Its history echoes through the ancient alleys and modern avenues alike, rising from the bustle of its bazaars, the prayers of its religious houses and the lapping of the Bosporus. This rich tapestry of sound has been woven into its musical landscape over centuries and wraps around every corner, resident and guest of the city. Istanbul’s music forms its vibrant essence, its beating heart and its indomitable soul.

In two evenings celebrating the musical heritage of Istanbul, “The Spirit of Istanbul Concert” will be taking place at London’s premier hall, the Earth Theatre and Manchester Cathedral, on Dec. 11-13, respectively, at 7 p.m. These concerts are organized under the auspices of Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) London in collaboration with the Turkish Consulate in Manchester and with the support of Turkish Airlines and Turkish Culture and Tourism Office U.K. (GoTürkiye).

This concert is part of the centenary celebrations of the Republic of Türkiye, the last caretakers of Istanbul’s musical heritage, welcoming Göksel Baktagir on qanun, Yurdal Tokcan on oud, Derya Türkan on kemenche and Bülent Elmas on percussion, masterful talents and well known for their contributions to the world of music.