Haydarpaşa Station, one of Istanbul’s most iconic landmarks, originally commissioned by Sultan Abdulhamid II 117 years ago, is on track to becoming a vibrant center for art, culture and railway transportation. The ambitious project titled "Station-Culture-Art Project" aims to restore this historic site and transform it into a cultural hub, reconnecting its past with a dynamic future.

Located on the Kadıköy waterfront, construction of Haydarpaşa Station began on May 30, 1906, under the direct order of Sultan Abdulhamid II. The sultan’s vision for the station was grand and symbolic. He said: “I have built many kilometers of railway across the country, with the steel rails ending at Haydarpaşa. I have constructed large buildings and a port here, but something grand is still missing. Build such a structure at the point where the rails meet the sea that my nation, upon seeing it, will say: ‘Once you board here, you can reach Mecca without getting off.’” Designed by German architects Otto Ritter and Helmuth Cuno, the station was constructed on wooden piles over sandy soil and officially opened on Aug. 19, 1908.

Throughout its long and turbulent history, Haydarpaşa Station has faced numerous challenges. During World War I and the Turkish War of Independence, the station was repurposed as an ammunition depot, which unfortunately made it a target for sabotage. On Sept. 6, 1917, a significant explosion caused severe damage to the building. Following the founding of the Turkish republic, the station was rebuilt in its original style to celebrate the nation’s 10th anniversary. In 1976, Haydarpaşa underwent extensive restoration; however, parts of it sustained further damage three years later due to a tanker accident. The station faced another major setback in 2010 when a fire destroyed large sections of its roof. Fortunately, restoration efforts that began in 2016 successfully repaired the damaged roof and waiting hall, preserving the station’s historic character.

In recent years, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, transferred the ownership of Haydarpaşa Station to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism for development into a museum and cultural arts center. The “Station-Culture-Art Project” is now progressing rapidly, with the first phase expected to be completed by 2026. While restoration and cultural transformation work continues, railway services at Haydarpaşa will remain operational.

This ambitious project focuses on restoring the station’s historic spaces while preserving their original functions and character. The vision is to create an inviting public space where history, culture and art converge, making the station not only a transportation hub but also a vibrant cultural attraction. Additionally, the plan addresses the area’s shortage of green spaces by introducing lively and accessible public gardens.

Once completed, Haydarpaşa Station will feature a range of cultural facilities, including a performing arts center, a library, thematic museums, exhibition halls, and workshops dedicated to art and design. This transformation will elevate Haydarpaşa into the largest and most comprehensive cultural and artistic center on Istanbul’s Anatolian side.

During the construction of the Marmaray tunnel, archaeological excavations in the Haydarpaşa area uncovered remarkable artifacts dating back to the fifth century B.C. These discoveries sparked the "City of the Blind" excavation, initiated by the Istanbul Archaeological Museums in 2018. The valuable finds from these digs will be exhibited in a new Archaeology Museum at Haydarpaşa, turning the site into an archaeological park and enriching its cultural offering. This unique blend of history and modern culture is expected to attract both history enthusiasts and art lovers alike.

Importantly, the historic mosque located within Haydarpaşa will be preserved and will continue to serve worshippers, maintaining the station’s deep connection to the community.

Through this comprehensive restoration and cultural transformation, Haydarpaşa Station is poised to regain its status as a symbolic and unifying landmark, blending its rich past with a vibrant future as a center of culture, art and transportation.