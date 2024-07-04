Istanbul's historic Haydarpaşa Station will be fully operational by the end of the year, with all works completed as soon as possible, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced on Wednesday.

During his inspection of Haydarpaşa Station and the archaeological site, Uraloğlu reviewed the ongoing restoration work at the historical station and the final stages of the Archaeological and Industrial Heritage Park Project. This project is set to be a first in Türkiye and the world with its unique design concept.

Recalling that Haydarpaşa Station was opened 116 years ago by Ottoman Sultan Abdülhamid II, Uraloğlu highlighted its significance as one of Istanbul's most iconic structures. He also noted that the station's roof collapsed, and the fourth floor was severely damaged due to a fire on Nov. 28, 2010. Following the incident, the General Directorate of State Railways began meticulous restoration efforts without compromising the historical fabric.

The restoration was carried out in two phases. In the first phase, the roof, which suffered the most damage, was restored over three years to its original design. Repairs were also conducted on the station's towers.

"With the completion of the roof restoration, the station will have its new appearance following the installation of mechanical and electrical systems and raised flooring," Uraloğlu stated.

He also mentioned that ground improvement works and structural reinforcements against potential earthquakes have been completed. The iconic clock, a symbol of Haydarpaşa Station, has been serviced and placed back in its original location. Decorations, stained glass windows, original floor walls, wall coverings, gold-leaf appliques and woodwork in the ground floor passenger waiting hall have been restored. Precise work is ongoing for the exterior facade repair using Lefke stone from a specially opened quarry. The exterior facade works and lighting have also been completed.

Regarding Building No. 5, Uraloğlu noted that both infrastructure and superstructure works are ongoing, with concrete, screed and wooden joinery works completed.

The Turkish minister also provided details about the Arkeopark Project at the Haydarpaşa Station site, which will be a first in Türkiye and the world. With the opening of the Marmaray Bosphorus crossing in 2013, Haydarpaşa Station became idle as trains could now cross the Bosphorus via Marmaray. During the Marmaray project, significant historical finds were uncovered, including 8,500-year-old footprints.

Railway works at Haydarpaşa Station uncovered structures believed to belong to the ancient city of Chalcedon, revealing foundations from the Ottoman, Roman and Byzantine periods.

The project aims to preserve and display the area's historical and cultural identity and restore archaeological remains and existing historical buildings. It covers 475,000 square meters, with 400,000 square meters dedicated to an archaeological park and 75,000 square meters to railway and operational areas.

"Ninety percent of the archaeological excavations have been completed," Uraloğlu said.

"Conservation and transport operations are ongoing. Approximately 12,000 coins, statues, column capitals, and artifacts from the 5th century BC to the seventh century A.D. were found."

"Extensive architectural remains from the Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine periods, including shops, houses, churches and baths, were also uncovered, indicating the area was a commercial center," he added.